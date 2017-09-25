25/9/17 25/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet 2017 Brownlow Medal Red Carpet Couples Arrivals All the Arrivals From the (Very Good Looking) Brownlow Red Carpet 25 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty AFL's night of nights is here, with the main event taking place at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne. Though it is about football's highest honour, let's be honest, part of the fun happens on the red carpet — handsome football players in suits? Bring it. Though big names such as Buddy and Jesinta Franklin, Nadia and Jimmy Bartel likely won't be in attendance this year, plenty of other footballers brought their best-dressed selves (and better halves!) to the event. Take a look at all the arrivals below! Robbie Tarrant and Jess Jafer What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 1 / 18 Joel Selwood and Brit Davis What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 2 / 18 Bryce Gibbs and Lauren Tscharke What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 3 / 18 Robert and Justine Murphy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 4 / 18 Jarryd and Sarah Roughead What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 5 / 18 Scott Pendlebury and Alex Davis What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 6 / 18 Tom McDonald and Ruby Sweeney What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 7 / 18 Shaun and Heidi Higgins What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 8 / 18 Luke Shuey and Danielle Orlando What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 9 / 18 Dan and Katie Hannebery What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 10 / 18 Luke Parker and Kate Lawrence What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 11 / 18 Josh and Lauren Kennedy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 12 / 18 Nathan and Jerri Jones What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 13 / 18 Robbie and Annabel Gray What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 14 / 18 Nick and Catherine Riewoldt What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 15 / 18 Marc and Jessie Murphy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 16 / 18 Dyson Heppell and Kate Turner What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 17 / 18 Marcus and Carlo Botompelli What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney 18 / 18 Join the conversation 2017 Brownlow MedalBrownlow MedalAustralian CelebritiesRed CarpetCelebrity Couples