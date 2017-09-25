 Skip Nav
Celebrity Facts
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Public Appearance, and It's Royally Adorable
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

2017 Brownlow Medal Red Carpet Couples Arrivals

All the Arrivals From the (Very Good Looking) Brownlow Red Carpet

View In Slideshow
All the Arrivals From the (Very Good Looking) Brownlow Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty

AFL's night of nights is here, with the main event taking place at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne. Though it is about football's highest honour, let's be honest, part of the fun happens on the red carpet — handsome football players in suits? Bring it. Though big names such as Buddy and Jesinta Franklin, Nadia and Jimmy Bartel likely won't be in attendance this year, plenty of other footballers brought their best-dressed selves (and better halves!) to the event.

Take a look at all the arrivals below!

Robbie Tarrant and Jess Jafer
Robbie Tarrant and Jess Jafer
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
1 / 18
Joel Selwood and Brit Davis
Joel Selwood and Brit Davis
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
2 / 18
Bryce Gibbs and Lauren Tscharke
Bryce Gibbs and Lauren Tscharke
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
3 / 18
Robert and Justine Murphy
Robert and Justine Murphy
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
4 / 18
Jarryd and Sarah Roughead
Jarryd and Sarah Roughead
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
5 / 18
Scott Pendlebury and Alex Davis
Scott Pendlebury and Alex Davis
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
6 / 18
Tom McDonald and Ruby Sweeney
Tom McDonald and Ruby Sweeney
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
7 / 18
Shaun and Heidi Higgins
Shaun and Heidi Higgins
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
8 / 18
Luke Shuey and Danielle Orlando
Luke Shuey and Danielle Orlando
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
9 / 18
Dan and Katie Hannebery
Dan and Katie Hannebery
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
10 / 18
Luke Parker and Kate Lawrence
Luke Parker and Kate Lawrence
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
11 / 18
Josh and Lauren Kennedy
Josh and Lauren Kennedy
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
12 / 18
Nathan and Jerri Jones
Nathan and Jerri Jones
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
13 / 18
Robbie and Annabel Gray
Robbie and Annabel Gray
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
14 / 18
Nick and Catherine Riewoldt
Nick and Catherine Riewoldt
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
15 / 18
Marc and Jessie Murphy
Marc and Jessie Murphy
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
16 / 18
Dyson Heppell and Kate Turner
Dyson Heppell and Kate Turner
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
17 / 18
Marcus and Carlo Botompelli
Marcus and Carlo Botompelli
Image Source: Getty / Quinn Rooney
18 / 18
Join the conversation
2017 Brownlow MedalBrownlow MedalAustralian CelebritiesRed CarpetCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Models
The amfAR Gala Red Carpet Was Sexy As Hell
by Kate McGregor
Emmys Afterparty Dresses 2017
Award Season
The Stars Saved Their Sexiest Looks For the Emmys After-Parties
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Band
Wedding
The Surprising Secret You Might Not Know About Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Ring
by Sarah Wasilak
Emmys Red Carpet Jewelry 2017
Award Season
We Zoomed In on the Accessories at the Emmys So You Can See Them Clearly, Too
by Marina Liao
Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party Milan Fashion Week 2017
Celebrity Style
Swarovski Just Threw the Ultimate Fashion Week Party in Milan
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds