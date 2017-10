Matching outfits. Cheesy group photos. Frosted tips — there's so much about '90s boy bands to be thankful for. While posters of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, or Boyz II Men might have gotten the choice spots on my bedroom wall (who wouldn't want Lance Bass watching them sleep?), there are some groups from that particular decade who need a little bit more love, in my humble opinion. Although some from of those aforementioned bands have gone on to see solo stardom (you know who you are), let's pour one out for the groups who might not be ruling the charts anymore but still hold a special, nostalgic place in our hearts. That's right: O-Town, LFO, and even 2Ge+Her (yes, EVEN 2GE+HER).