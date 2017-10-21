 Skip Nav
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
Get Your Halloween On With These Brilliant '90s Costumes
Image Source: Everett Collection

We've hand-picked some '90s icons that would make like, totally easy costumes. From TV shows and movies to the hottest music acts of the time, keep reading for a ton of pop culture costumes that are sure to make your Halloween the bomb. (That's a '90s slang reference, kids.)

— Additional reporting by Maggie Pehanick and Laura Marie Meyers

— Additional reporting by Maggie Pehanick and Laura Marie Meyers

1 Spice Girls
Spice Girls
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Posh: A short, skin-tight black dress or lacy slip with stilettos.
  • What to wear for Ginger: A Union Jack minidress and matching platform shoes.
  • What to wear for Sporty: A sports bra, tearaway pants, and sneakers.
  • What to wear for Scary: Anything leopard print, with heels and curled, teased hair.
  • What to wear for Baby: A pink dress and platform sneakers with a choker and pigtails.
  • How to act: Like you wanna slam your body down and wind it all around.
1 / 27
2 Dionne and Cher From Clueless
Dionne and Cher From Clueless
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Cher: A yellow plaid skirt and matching blazer, white button-down top and knee-highs, and black patent leather Mary Janes.
  • What to wear for Dionne: A black-and-white plaid skirt with matching blazer, white button-down top and knee-highs, black patent leather Mary Janes, and a giant plastic dome-shaped hat. Also, long braids.
  • How to act: Like you're the most popular girls at the party. Be on the lookout for Baldwins. Avoid Barneys.
2 / 27
3 Jane and Daria From Daria
Jane and Daria From Daria
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Jane: A severe black bob, a red jacket, a black-and-white v-neck, and grey shorts with black leggings and combat boots.
  • What to wear for Daria: Round glasses, a mustard-yellow shirt under a green jacket, and a pleated black skirt. Army boots, laced all the way up.
  • How to act: Like you're pissed you missed a Sick Sad World marathon for this lame party.
3 / 27
4 Romy and Michele From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Romy and Michele From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Michele: An iridescent pink dress with feather trim. Must accessorise with a high half-ponytail, pink wedges, a pink clutch, and a choker.
  • What to wear for Romy: A super short, shiny blue spandex dress with silver heels.
  • How to act: Be proud of the fact that you invented Post-it notes.
4 / 27
5 Steve Urkel From Family Matters
Steve Urkel From Family Matters
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A striped shirt (buttoned all the way up to your chin) with high-waisted pants and suspenders. Add glasses with giant rims and white socks with loafers.
  • How to act: Ridiculously clumsy. Bump into people, knock things over, and consistently ask "Did I do that?" even though you know you did that.
5 / 27
6 Wednesday Addams From The Addams Family
Wednesday Addams From The Addams Family
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A long-sleeved black dress, black tights, and a white collared shirt. Use makeup or powder to make yourself as pale as possible.
  • How to act: Make smart, snarky comments and refuse to smile.
6 / 27
7 Will and Carlton From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Will and Carlton From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Will: An oversize windbreaker and some slammin' '90s jeans.
  • What to wear for Carlton: Black pants, white dress shirt, and a classic tennis sweater.
  • How to act: If you're Will, like you're the coolest dude ever. If you're Carlton, like you're pretty much not the coolest dude ever.
7 / 27
8 Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell
Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Zack: Two words: frosted tips. Once you've got that, throw in a pair of high-tops and a button-down denim shirt (tucked in, Preppy).
  • What to wear for Screech: Pull your baggy printed pants up with some suspenders and wear a loud button-down underneath.
  • What to wear for Slater: Acid-wash jeans, a black t-shirt, and a colorful button-down with the sleeves rolled up to show off your muscles.
  • How to act: Like you're dodging Mr. Belding.
8 / 27
9 Kevin "Ug" Lee From Salute Your Shorts
Image Source: Nickelodeon
  • What to wear: A Hawaiian shirt, khaki bucket hat, and zinc oxide on your nose.
  • How to act: Like a stern disciplinarian everyone is completely annoyed by.
9 / 27
10 Lloyd and Harry From Dumb and Dumber
Lloyd and Harry From Dumb and Dumber
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Lloyd: An orange suit, complete with matching hat and ruffle dress shirt. Don't forget your cane.
  • What to wear for Harry: Same as above, only in powder blue.
  • How to act: Like an idiot, but an idiot who thinks he's really intelligent.
10 / 27
11 The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus
The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Winifred: Long green robes, big red hair, and lipstick on the centre of your upper and lower lips. Carry a broom.
  • What to wear for Mary: A red dress and robe, crazy-big hair, and a crooked smile. Carry a vacuum cleaner.
  • What to wear for Sarah: A low-cut dress and purple robe, long and teased blonde hair, and a choker. Carry a mop.
  • How to act: Evil, sadistic, and a bit ditzy (if you're Sarah). Do lots of cackling and sneering at children.
11 / 27
12 Alex Mack From The Secret World of Alex Mack
Alex Mack From The Secret World of Alex Mack
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A white t-shirt with denim overalls, a backward cap, and a flannel button-down tied around your waist. Add long straight hair and sneakers.
  • How to act: Like you have secret hidden powers and can turn into a viscous puddle at the mere thought of it.
12 / 27
13 Felicity Porter From Felicity
Felicity Porter From Felicity
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: Loose khaki pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and a black blazer. Sport sneakers, a curly brown wig, and a backpack.
  • How to act: Smart, centered, and a little impulsive. Talk a ton about your high school crush.
13 / 27
14 Thelma and Louise From Thelma and Louise
Thelma and Louise From Thelma and Louise
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Thelma: Sunglasses, light boot-cut jeans, and a graphic black tank top.
  • What to wear for Louise: Blue jeans, a white tank top, and a cowboy hat with a handkerchief tied around your neck. Get dusty.
  • How to act: You're on the run, so act like convicts, but of the freewheeling feminist variety.
14 / 27
15 Clarissa Darling From Clarissa Explains It All
Clarissa Darling From Clarissa Explains It All
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: Printed biker shorts, an oversize button-down, funky accessories, and Doc Martens.
  • How to act: Hip, cool, and super sarcastic. Talk about how much you can't wait to get your driver's license (and how much you hate your little brother).
15 / 27
16 Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Wayne: Black Converse sneakers, old, ripped jeans, a long brown wig, a black t-shirt, and a black Wayne's World hat.
  • What to wear for Garth: Black Converse sneakers, washed-out jeans, a white band t-shirt under a blue plaid shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a shaggy blonde wig, and black-rimmed glasses.
  • How to act: Ask people if they want to come to your basement and be a guest star on your show. At some point you're going to have to sing "Bohemian Rhapsody."
16 / 27
17 Kimmy Gibbler From Full House
Image Source: ABC
  • What to wear: An oversize sweatshirt (double points if it's neon) and leggings. Wear your hair in a half-up, half-down side ponytail with a scrunchie.
  • How to act: Like you own the place; seriously, barge in to every room uninvited, and don't leave until you get kicked out.
17 / 27
18 Kevin McCallister From Home Alone
Kevin McCallister From Home Alone
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A chunky red sweater and short blonde wig.
  • How to act: Like you've just gotten left home alone, thus you run the world.
18 / 27
19 Blossom From Blossom
Blossom From Blossom
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: Knee-length khaki shorts with a printed top and chunky sweater. Add scrunch socks and loafers and, of course, Blossom's signature floppy hat with a giant flower (or four).
  • How to act: Spunky, upbeat, and super sarcastic.
19 / 27
20 Doug Funnie From Doug
Doug Funnie From Doug
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A white short-sleeved tee with a green sweater vest, khaki shorts, and sneakers with white socks.
  • How to act: Smart and socially awkward with a huge imagination.
20 / 27
21 Beavis and Butt-Head From Beavis and Butt-Head
Beavis and Butt-Head From Beavis and Butt-Head
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Butt-Head: Red shorts, a black AC/DC t-shirt, and a slicked-back rockabilly hairstyle. Bonus points for fake braces.
  • What to wear for Beavis: Grey shorts and a blue Metallica shirt; tease your blond hair up.
  • How to act: Just get the laugh down, and you're golden. Heh, heh, heh.
21 / 27
22 TLC
TLC
Image Source: Getty / Paul Natkin
  • What to wear for Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins: A bright, baggy shirt with even brighter pants. Add a short wig; two bang strands hanging down is a must.
  • What to wear for Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas: The brightest, baggiest clothes you can find. Long, curly black hair is a must.
  • What to wear for Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes: Again, bright baggy clothes, suspenders, and a backward cap. A patch or black mark under your eye is a must.
  • How to act: Like the dopest girl group of the decade; harmonize "Waterfalls" and "Creep" as you see fit.
22 / 27
23 Cory, Shawn, and Topanga From Boy Meets World
Cory, Shawn, and Topanga From Boy Meets World
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear for Cory Matthews: A bright t-shirt with an even brighter button-down on top. Add jeans, sneakers, and a short, curly wig.
  • What to wear for Shawn Hunter: A baggy plaid shirt and jeans, a leather jacket and boots, and centre-parted hair.
  • What to wear for Topanga Lawrence: A crimped wig, printed top and vest, and light-wash jeans.
  • How to act: Like you'd rather be anywhere else than in Mr. Feeny's class.
23 / 27
24 Elaine Benes From Seinfeld
Elaine Benes From Seinfeld
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: Glasses, a beige blazer, long floral skirt or dress, and dark curly hair in a half-up, half-down 'do.
  • How to act: Smart, assertive, and just a teensy bit neurotic.
24 / 27
25 Legends of the Hidden Temple
Image Source: Nickelodeon
  • What to wear: A yellow helmet, kneepads and elbow pads, khaki shorts, and either a red, green, purple, orange, gray, or blue shirt with the coordinating stenciled animal symbols on them.
  • How to act: Excited but scared, like something could jump out at you any minute.
25 / 27
26 Vivian Ward From Pretty Woman
Vivian Ward From Pretty Woman
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: Attach a white crop top to a blue tie-dyed skirt with a ring for her signature dress. Add thigh-high black leather boots, put on a blonde bob wig, and tie a red jacket around your waist.
  • How to act: Like a streetwise hooker with a serious heart of gold.
26 / 27
'90s Halloween Costumes
'90s Halloween Costumes
Image Source: Everett Collection
27 / 27
