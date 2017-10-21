21/10/17 21/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV '90s Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Get Your Halloween On With These Brilliant '90s Costumes 21 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection We've hand-picked some '90s icons that would make like, totally easy costumes. From TV shows and movies to the hottest music acts of the time, keep reading for a ton of pop culture costumes that are sure to make your Halloween the bomb. (That's a '90s slang reference, kids.) — Additional reporting by Maggie Pehanick and Laura Marie Meyers 1 Spice Girls Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Posh: A short, skin-tight black dress or lacy slip with stilettos. What to wear for Ginger: A Union Jack minidress and matching platform shoes. What to wear for Sporty: A sports bra, tearaway pants, and sneakers. What to wear for Scary: Anything leopard print, with heels and curled, teased hair. What to wear for Baby: A pink dress and platform sneakers with a choker and pigtails. How to act: Like you wanna slam your body down and wind it all around. 1 / 27 2 Dionne and Cher From Clueless Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Cher: A yellow plaid skirt and matching blazer, white button-down top and knee-highs, and black patent leather Mary Janes. What to wear for Dionne: A black-and-white plaid skirt with matching blazer, white button-down top and knee-highs, black patent leather Mary Janes, and a giant plastic dome-shaped hat. Also, long braids. How to act: Like you're the most popular girls at the party. Be on the lookout for Baldwins. Avoid Barneys. 2 / 27 3 Jane and Daria From Daria Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Jane: A severe black bob, a red jacket, a black-and-white v-neck, and grey shorts with black leggings and combat boots. What to wear for Daria: Round glasses, a mustard-yellow shirt under a green jacket, and a pleated black skirt. Army boots, laced all the way up. How to act: Like you're pissed you missed a Sick Sad World marathon for this lame party. 3 / 27 4 Romy and Michele From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Michele: An iridescent pink dress with feather trim. Must accessorise with a high half-ponytail, pink wedges, a pink clutch, and a choker. What to wear for Romy: A super short, shiny blue spandex dress with silver heels. How to act: Be proud of the fact that you invented Post-it notes. 4 / 27 5 Steve Urkel From Family Matters Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A striped shirt (buttoned all the way up to your chin) with high-waisted pants and suspenders. Add glasses with giant rims and white socks with loafers. How to act: Ridiculously clumsy. Bump into people, knock things over, and consistently ask "Did I do that?" even though you know you did that. 5 / 27 6 Wednesday Addams From The Addams Family Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A long-sleeved black dress, black tights, and a white collared shirt. Use makeup or powder to make yourself as pale as possible. How to act: Make smart, snarky comments and refuse to smile. 6 / 27 7 Will and Carlton From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Will: An oversize windbreaker and some slammin' '90s jeans. What to wear for Carlton: Black pants, white dress shirt, and a classic tennis sweater. How to act: If you're Will, like you're the coolest dude ever. If you're Carlton, like you're pretty much not the coolest dude ever. 7 / 27 8 Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Zack: Two words: frosted tips. Once you've got that, throw in a pair of high-tops and a button-down denim shirt (tucked in, Preppy). What to wear for Screech: Pull your baggy printed pants up with some suspenders and wear a loud button-down underneath. What to wear for Slater: Acid-wash jeans, a black t-shirt, and a colorful button-down with the sleeves rolled up to show off your muscles. How to act: Like you're dodging Mr. Belding. 8 / 27 9 Kevin "Ug" Lee From Salute Your Shorts Image Source: Nickelodeon What to wear: A Hawaiian shirt, khaki bucket hat, and zinc oxide on your nose. How to act: Like a stern disciplinarian everyone is completely annoyed by. 9 / 27 10 Lloyd and Harry From Dumb and Dumber Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Lloyd: An orange suit, complete with matching hat and ruffle dress shirt. Don't forget your cane. What to wear for Harry: Same as above, only in powder blue. How to act: Like an idiot, but an idiot who thinks he's really intelligent. 10 / 27 11 The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Winifred: Long green robes, big red hair, and lipstick on the centre of your upper and lower lips. Carry a broom. What to wear for Mary: A red dress and robe, crazy-big hair, and a crooked smile. Carry a vacuum cleaner. What to wear for Sarah: A low-cut dress and purple robe, long and teased blonde hair, and a choker. Carry a mop. How to act: Evil, sadistic, and a bit ditzy (if you're Sarah). Do lots of cackling and sneering at children. 11 / 27 12 Alex Mack From The Secret World of Alex Mack Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A white t-shirt with denim overalls, a backward cap, and a flannel button-down tied around your waist. Add long straight hair and sneakers. How to act: Like you have secret hidden powers and can turn into a viscous puddle at the mere thought of it. 12 / 27 13 Felicity Porter From Felicity Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: Loose khaki pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and a black blazer. Sport sneakers, a curly brown wig, and a backpack. How to act: Smart, centered, and a little impulsive. Talk a ton about your high school crush. 13 / 27 14 Thelma and Louise From Thelma and Louise Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Thelma: Sunglasses, light boot-cut jeans, and a graphic black tank top. What to wear for Louise: Blue jeans, a white tank top, and a cowboy hat with a handkerchief tied around your neck. Get dusty. How to act: You're on the run, so act like convicts, but of the freewheeling feminist variety. 14 / 27 15 Clarissa Darling From Clarissa Explains It All Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: Printed biker shorts, an oversize button-down, funky accessories, and Doc Martens. How to act: Hip, cool, and super sarcastic. Talk about how much you can't wait to get your driver's license (and how much you hate your little brother). 15 / 27 16 Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Wayne: Black Converse sneakers, old, ripped jeans, a long brown wig, a black t-shirt, and a black Wayne's World hat. What to wear for Garth: Black Converse sneakers, washed-out jeans, a white band t-shirt under a blue plaid shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a shaggy blonde wig, and black-rimmed glasses. How to act: Ask people if they want to come to your basement and be a guest star on your show. At some point you're going to have to sing "Bohemian Rhapsody." 16 / 27 17 Kimmy Gibbler From Full House Image Source: ABC What to wear: An oversize sweatshirt (double points if it's neon) and leggings. Wear your hair in a half-up, half-down side ponytail with a scrunchie. How to act: Like you own the place; seriously, barge in to every room uninvited, and don't leave until you get kicked out. 17 / 27 18 Kevin McCallister From Home Alone Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A chunky red sweater and short blonde wig. How to act: Like you've just gotten left home alone, thus you run the world. 18 / 27 19 Blossom From Blossom Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: Knee-length khaki shorts with a printed top and chunky sweater. Add scrunch socks and loafers and, of course, Blossom's signature floppy hat with a giant flower (or four). How to act: Spunky, upbeat, and super sarcastic. 19 / 27 20 Doug Funnie From Doug Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A white short-sleeved tee with a green sweater vest, khaki shorts, and sneakers with white socks. How to act: Smart and socially awkward with a huge imagination. 20 / 27 21 Beavis and Butt-Head From Beavis and Butt-Head Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Butt-Head: Red shorts, a black AC/DC t-shirt, and a slicked-back rockabilly hairstyle. Bonus points for fake braces. What to wear for Beavis: Grey shorts and a blue Metallica shirt; tease your blond hair up. How to act: Just get the laugh down, and you're golden. Heh, heh, heh. 21 / 27 22 TLC Image Source: Getty / Paul Natkin What to wear for Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins: A bright, baggy shirt with even brighter pants. Add a short wig; two bang strands hanging down is a must. What to wear for Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas: The brightest, baggiest clothes you can find. Long, curly black hair is a must. What to wear for Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes: Again, bright baggy clothes, suspenders, and a backward cap. A patch or black mark under your eye is a must. How to act: Like the dopest girl group of the decade; harmonize "Waterfalls" and "Creep" as you see fit. 22 / 27 23 Cory, Shawn, and Topanga From Boy Meets World Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear for Cory Matthews: A bright t-shirt with an even brighter button-down on top. Add jeans, sneakers, and a short, curly wig. What to wear for Shawn Hunter: A baggy plaid shirt and jeans, a leather jacket and boots, and centre-parted hair. What to wear for Topanga Lawrence: A crimped wig, printed top and vest, and light-wash jeans. How to act: Like you'd rather be anywhere else than in Mr. Feeny's class. 23 / 27 24 Elaine Benes From Seinfeld Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: Glasses, a beige blazer, long floral skirt or dress, and dark curly hair in a half-up, half-down 'do. How to act: Smart, assertive, and just a teensy bit neurotic. 24 / 27 25 Legends of the Hidden Temple Image Source: Nickelodeon What to wear: A yellow helmet, kneepads and elbow pads, khaki shorts, and either a red, green, purple, orange, gray, or blue shirt with the coordinating stenciled animal symbols on them. How to act: Excited but scared, like something could jump out at you any minute. 25 / 27 26 Vivian Ward From Pretty Woman Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: Attach a white crop top to a blue tie-dyed skirt with a ring for her signature dress. Add thigh-high black leather boots, put on a blonde bob wig, and tie a red jacket around your waist. How to act: Like a streetwise hooker with a serious heart of gold. 26 / 27 '90s Halloween Costumes Image Source: Everett Collection 27 / 27