9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense

Lyric: "You may hate me but it ain't no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye"
Everyone knows that you fell into one of two groups during the '90s — Team *NSYNC or Team Backstreet Boys. As someone who can't deny kissing a Lance Bass poster or two back in the day, saying anything even remotely critical about this group is heart-wrenching. But the double-negative "ain’t no" cannot be ignored, and it doesn’t make sense. HOW COULD YOU LET THIS HAPPEN, JT?!
*Disclaimer: Technically this song was released in early 2000, but come on, we couldn't possibly talk about '90s music without mentioning all that is *NSYNC.