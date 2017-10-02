9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense

Lyric: "I'm just a girl, guess I'm some kind of freak, 'cause they all sit and stare with their eyes"

No, Gwen — they stare with their ears. I’ve been sitting here for 20 minutes trying to figure out the thought process behind why there was a need to state the obvious, but I've got nothing. There's no doubt that this song has an awkward lyric (see what I did there?), so let's try to remember them for the musical masterpiece that was "Hey Baby" — because all of the girls really do want to get with the boys, and the boys, in fact, really like it.