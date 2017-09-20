 Skip Nav
Aaron Paul's Wife Pregnant With First Child

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!

Aaron Paul is going to be a dad! On Tuesday, the actor announced on Instagram that he and wife Lauren Parsekian are expecting their first child together. Along with a photo of Lauren's growing belly, Aaron wrote, "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻."

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Lauren also shared her excitement about her pregnancy by posting a photo collage featuring baby photos of her and Aaron and a shot of her ultrasound on Instagram. "Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!" she captioned it.

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

Aaron and Lauren first met at Coachella and tied the knot in a carnival-themed ceremony in May 2013. Congrats to Aaron and Lauren!

Image Source: Getty / Mark Davis
