Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are going to be parents again! On Wednesday, the Victoria's Secret Angel shared a photo of her growing baby bump in a bikini on Instagram, writing, "ROUND 2." It's the second child for the couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, in September 2016. We last saw Adam and Behati, along with Dusty, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. Congrats to the couple on their growing family!

