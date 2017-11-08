Adam Levine Reveals the Sex of His Second Child With Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter Dusty Rose is getting a little sister! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman revealed that his wife, Behati, is expecting another girl. "She's just a champion of the world," Adam gushed about his wife during her pregnancy. "She's killing it." While the two haven't decided on a name quite yet, Adam admitted that Ellen would definitely have to help since she was the one who came up with their first child's name. We can't wait to see what she comes up with this time!