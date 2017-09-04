 Skip Nav
Alan Tsibulya Types of Girls on The Bachelor Video

This Take on Stereotypical Bachelorettes Will Have You Laughing For Days

Nothing much trumps a great sense of humour and online star Alan Tsibulya has one of the best. Regularly taking to his various channels to entertain his fans, Alan loves to take the piss out of anything that's kinda happening right now — for example, The Bachelor.

He's gifted us this magical video titled "Types of Girls on The Bachelor" and it is bloody hilarious. Covering off the stereotypical women you might find on the show, he kinda nails the whole vibe, in a deeply exaggerated way. With 1.7 million views and counting, it's far and away one of his most popular videos of all time. Watch below!

Image Source: Facebook user Alan Tsibulya
HumourTVViral VideosAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
