If You Thought Alec Baldwin's Trump Impression Was Gold, Wait Till You See His Daughter's
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Donald Trump Impression Video 2017

If You Thought Alec Baldwin's Trump Impression Was Gold, Wait Till You See His Daughter's

Alec Baldwin has been killing it on Saturday Night Live with his Donald Trump impressions, but someone else is out to give him a run for his money: his 3-year-old daughter, Carmen. On Saturday, Alec's wife, Hilaria, shared an adorable video of Carmen doing a hilarious Trump impression alongside her dad. "Carmen, what day does daddy play Donald Trump?" Hilaria can be heard asking in the background just before Carmen raises her hands and answers, "Saturday." Alec and Hilaria are also parents to sons Leonardo and Rafael, whom we saw at the NYC premiere of The Boss Baby in March.

