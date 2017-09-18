 Skip Nav
Alec Baldwin's Emmys 2017 Speech Video

Alec Baldwin Wins an Emmy For Continually Roasting Donald Trump, and Things Feel Right

Alec Baldwin makes us cry laughing with his impressions of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, so it was only fitting that he took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his work on the hit show. The actor started his speech by poking fun at Trump, who said during the 2016 presidential election that his show, Celebrity Apprentice, should have won when previously nominated. "I suppose I should say at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said. He then went on to joke that playing Trump was the perfect form of birth control. Watch his whole speech above!

