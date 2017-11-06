Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Their Fourth Child in Four Years

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I'm gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it's a boy or a girl...I'll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin really love making babies. On Friday, the 33-year-old yoga studio owner shared an Instagram photo of her family to announce that she is pregnant with her fourth child, saying, "The Balwinitos are getting a new teammate this Spring." The new baby will join daughter Carmen (4) and sons Rafael (2) and Leonardo (1), as well as Alec's adult daughter, Ireland, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

It's certainly been an exciting few years for Alec and Hilaria, who have managed to add to their family four times since 2013! The new bundle of joy is expected to arrive in the Spring, and according to Hilaria, we'll be finding out the baby's sex very soon. Congrats to the couple on their growing brood!