Alessandra Ambrosio Just Confirmed This Will Be Her Last Victoria's Secret Runway

Alessandra Ambrosio, one of the most familiar faces (and bodies) at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, has just revealed to ET that this will be her last walk down the glittery runway. After 17 years, the Brazilian native tells ET that she's looking forward to spending more time with her young children, and focusing on her acting career. We have to admit it'll take a while to sink in that Shanghai, China will be the last time we see Alessandra on a Victoria's Secret runway, but at least we have 17 years of iconic moments to look back on. Peace out!

