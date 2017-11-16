Alex Nation Confirms Her New Relationship on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Nation (@alexandranation) on Nov 14, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

The status of Richie Strahan and Alex Nation's relationship has garnered plenty of speculation of late — are they or aren't they anymore? While both have remained silent on the matter, following Wednesday's historic same-sex marriage Yes vote, Alex Nation has come forward and confirmed her new relationship.

The former Bachelor finalist posted a picture on Instagram with her new girlfriend, Maegan Luxa, sharing in much of the joy many same-sex couples experienced following the announcement. "Everywhere around the country, voices of the oppressed rang true," Alex wrote. "They were not silenced and love prevailed."

She also penned a personal piece for Kidspot, discussing how much the Yes vote meant to her personally, and sharing a bit about her journey with Maegan. "A woman caught me by surprise, out of nowhere. Initially, I was confused, scared even. I'm not anymore."