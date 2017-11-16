 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Alex Nation and Maegan Luxa Dating

Alex Nation Confirms Her New Relationship on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Nation (@alexandranation) on

The status of Richie Strahan and Alex Nation's relationship has garnered plenty of speculation of late — are they or aren't they anymore? While both have remained silent on the matter, following Wednesday's historic same-sex marriage Yes vote, Alex Nation has come forward and confirmed her new relationship.

The former Bachelor finalist posted a picture on Instagram with her new girlfriend, Maegan Luxa, sharing in much of the joy many same-sex couples experienced following the announcement. "Everywhere around the country, voices of the oppressed rang true," Alex wrote. "They were not silenced and love prevailed."

She also penned a personal piece for Kidspot, discussing how much the Yes vote meant to her personally, and sharing a bit about her journey with Maegan. "A woman caught me by surprise, out of nowhere. Initially, I was confused, scared even. I'm not anymore."

Join the conversation
Alex NationRichie StrahanCelebrity News
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity News
Pia Miller Is Engaged and She Looks So Incredibly Happy!
by Genevieve Rota
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay Amid Sexual Assault Accusation
Celebrity News
Kevin Spacey Confirms He Is Gay Amid Accusations of Sexual Assault
by Genevieve Rota
Selena Gomez Today Show Interview About Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Cries in First Interview About Kidney Transplant: "Francia Saved My Life"
by Celia Fernandez
Matt Damon at Thor Premiere After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Celebrity News
Matt Damon Is All Smiles Amid Rumours He Tried to Shut Down Harvey Weinstein Exposé
by Kelsie Gibson
Karl Stefanovic Sylvia Jeffreys: Lisa Wilkinson Resignation
Celebrity News
Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys Bid an Emotional Farewell to Lisa Wilkinson
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds