Alex Rodriguez Reveals the 1 Reason His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Works

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for about eight months now, and they've been inseparable since they appeared together on their first red carpet at the Met Gala. Now the former MLB player is revealing the secret to their relationship and why it's so seamless.

"I think we're just best friends. We just love spending time together. Our kids love each other, so it's a good thing," Alex told Entertainment Tonight. "It's what it's all about. It's a good time for us and it's great to be supportive and loving towards each other."

The night before the interview, Alex was by Jennifer's side at a World of Dance celebration, and even though she didn't walk the red carpet with him at the season nine premiere of Shark Tank, ARod says she's always there for him, giving him advice on how to be a better judge. "She's kind of the mastermind behind television," he said. "She's been doing it for so long and she's so natural. It's great, she's a good coach to have."

Jennifer told ET earlier this week that the couple is planning on going into business together. "We're already thinking about all the things we can do together," she said. He sort of confirmed the news during his interview, saying, "We got some things we're working on that we're not really ready to announce yet. I think her fans [and] my fans are going to be very excited to get involved." We can't wait to see what these two have up their sleeves.