50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

ICYMI, Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgard and Pennywise Are Brothers

ICYMI, Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgard and Pennywise Are Brothers
Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard charmed us at the Emmy Awards when he accepted the statue for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (and planted a kiss right on costar Nicole Kidman). The award is a shining moment in the career of Skarsgard, who was best known for playing sexy vampire Eric Northman on True Blood before this. It's also fun timing since his brother Bill is blowing up right now because of It.

What's that? You didn't know Pennywise the clown and Eric Northman were brothers? That's right; Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are brothers. Alexander is the oldest Skarsgard at 41, and Bill, whose biggest role was in Netflix's Hemlock Grove before this, is 27. There are actually six Skarsgard siblings total (younger brothers Gustav and Valter are also actors). Oh, and to top it off, they are all the kids of longtime actor Stellan Skarsgard.

This Is Alexander Skarsgard . . .
This Is Alexander Skarsgard . . .
As the villain in Big Little Lies.

This Is Bill Skarsgard . . .
This Is Bill Skarsgard . . .
As the villain Pennywise in It.

And This Is Gustav Skarsgard . . .
And This Is Gustav Skarsgard . . .
As Floki in The History Channel's hit show Vikings.

Here's Gustav, Bill, and Alexander All Together
Here's Gustav, Bill, and Alexander All Together
The brothers goofed off at Bill's big breakout at the It premiere.

And This Is Their Dad, Stellan
And This Is Their Dad, Stellan
You probably recognise him from movies like Good Will Hunting, Mamma Mia!, the Avengers movies, and Melancholia (which he co-starred in with Alexander).

But Let's Not Forget Their Mum, My Sonja Marie Agnes
But Let's Not Forget Their Mum, My Sonja Marie Agnes
Who came with Alexander to the Emmys and cheered him on during his big win.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds