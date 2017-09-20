20/9/17 20/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Bill Skarsgard Alexander and Bill Skarsgard Pictures ICYMI, Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgard and Pennywise Are Brothers 20 September, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard charmed us at the Emmy Awards when he accepted the statue for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (and planted a kiss right on costar Nicole Kidman). The award is a shining moment in the career of Skarsgard, who was best known for playing sexy vampire Eric Northman on True Blood before this. It's also fun timing since his brother Bill is blowing up right now because of It. What's that? You didn't know Pennywise the clown and Eric Northman were brothers? That's right; Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are brothers. Alexander is the oldest Skarsgard at 41, and Bill, whose biggest role was in Netflix's Hemlock Grove before this, is 27. There are actually six Skarsgard siblings total (younger brothers Gustav and Valter are also actors). Oh, and to top it off, they are all the kids of longtime actor Stellan Skarsgard. RelatedCelebrity Siblings You Probably Didn't Know About This Is Alexander Skarsgard . . . What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO As the villain in Big Little Lies. 1 / 6 This Is Bill Skarsgard . . . What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection As the villain Pennywise in It. 2 / 6 And This Is Gustav Skarsgard . . . What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The History Channel As Floki in The History Channel's hit show Vikings. 3 / 6 Here's Gustav, Bill, and Alexander All Together What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega The brothers goofed off at Bill's big breakout at the It premiere. RelatedMeet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorise You as Pennywise 4 / 6 And This Is Their Dad, Stellan What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Vespa You probably recognise him from movies like Good Will Hunting, Mamma Mia!, the Avengers movies, and Melancholia (which he co-starred in with Alexander). 5 / 6 But Let's Not Forget Their Mum, My Sonja Marie Agnes What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Barry King Who came with Alexander to the Emmys and cheered him on during his big win. RelatedYes, Alexander Skarsgard Has an Accent, You Just Have to Listen Carefully 6 / 6 Join the conversation Bill SkarsgardAlexander SkarsgardMoviesCelebrities