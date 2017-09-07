07/9/17 07/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Alexander Skarsgard and Bill Skarsgard at It Premiere LA Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere 7 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Bill Skarsgard may be playing the terrifying Pennywise in the remake of Stephen King's It, but it was his older brother who was the ultimate clown at the film's LA premiere. On Tuesday, Bill was joined by his famous siblings Alexander and Gustaf as he hit the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Aside from giving us major Hemsworth brothers vibes with their group photo, Alexander also had a little fun with the cameras as he photobombed his brother by pretending to get starstruck behind him. Needless to say, we can't get enough of their brotherly bond. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 1 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Barry King 2 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 3 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 4 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 5 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 6 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 7 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 8 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 9 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 10 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 11 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 12 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 13 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 14 / 14 Join the conversation Bill SkarsgardCelebrity FamiliesAlexander SkarsgardRed Carpet