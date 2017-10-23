Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Meeting Alicia Silverstone, and It's So Adorable

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

There are only two people who could make Chrissy Teigen lose her cool: Beyoncé and Alicia Silverstone. The Lip Sync Battle host revealed she fangirled over the Clueless star during a taping for the karaoke show on Twitter on Saturday night. Alicia, dressed in her iconic yellow plaid Clueless outfit, graciously posed for an adorable photo with Chrissy and her daughter, Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?," Chrissy wrote. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce" As super fans of Clueless, it's safe to say Chrissy is all of us who loved the show growing up.