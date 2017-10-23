 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

Alicia Silverstone and Chrissy Teigen Lip Sync Battle Photo

Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Meeting Alicia Silverstone, and It's So Adorable

There are only two people who could make Chrissy Teigen lose her cool: Beyoncé and Alicia Silverstone. The Lip Sync Battle host revealed she fangirled over the Clueless star during a taping for the karaoke show on Twitter on Saturday night. Alicia, dressed in her iconic yellow plaid Clueless outfit, graciously posed for an adorable photo with Chrissy and her daughter, Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?," Chrissy wrote. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce" As super fans of Clueless, it's safe to say Chrissy is all of us who loved the show growing up.

