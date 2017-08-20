Poor Alix Was So Shocked By Her Sudden Elimination on The Bachelor

Body painter Alix McDermott caught Matty Johnson's eye early on in this season of The Bachelor — both because she was the first person to arrive, and because she was beautiful and down-to-earth. But after going on their first solo date on Wednesday night, it became pretty apparent there wasn't a whole lot of chemistry between the two of them . . . or so we thought.

Chatting to Alix after her surprising elimination on Thursday, we found out that we didn't quite get the full picture on TV, and that, yes, she was just as shocked about getting let go as she seemed on TV. Read on for more from Alix!

POPSUGAR Australia: I was really surprised to see you go tonight. Can you tell me what happened from your perspective, and how you felt about leaving?



Alix: Um, I guess from my perspective there was a lot of depth to our chat that we did have. I think production used their creative editing to sort of change a little bit of the structure of the chat. We did have really great banter. We did have a little bit of chemistry, I think. Hopefully I'm not wrong. Yeah, it did really come as a bit of a shock that I got eliminated so quickly after the date.

PS: Did he tell you that the date made him decide to eliminate you or was it something that happened that we didn't see?



Alix: Mmm, we actually did have a chat, on the following day I think it was. Again, I didn't really get an inkling that anything would go wrong for me in the rose ceremony. I guess you're always a little bit nervous that it may be you but from our follow-up conversation I was feeling relatively reassured that I would be getting a rose.

PS: Wow. It must have come as such a shock then?



Alix: It's like, you know when you go one a date with a guy and you've had a great time and then you just never get that text back?

PS: And you're like, "How did I misunderstand this so badly?"



Alix: I know, I know. Anyways.

PS: So what you said about the way your conversations were edited — are you saying you and Matty actually did have chemistry, and there was a lot more going on than what we saw?



Alix: Yes. Yes, there definitely was. So, I mean, it was very interesting to watch it and to see it play out the way it did but yeah, I mean, it's okay. It's all right.

PS: And it came as a surprise to you? The way it was shown?



Alix: Absolutely. Absolutely, yeah. You never know really what to expect and how you're going to come across but I was quite surprised. Absolutely.

PS: Did Matty give you a reason at all for letting you go?



Alix: No. He didn't. So, like I said, we had a chat the next day, a bit of a follow up. For me, I'm fairly good at reading conversations but I didn't really pick up on that one.

PS: I'm so confused because you got a rose on your solo date the night before!

Alix: I know. Look, you and me both. But yeah, he must have had his reasons and if he wasn't feeling it then I'm just glad that I didn't get a rose and wasn't sort of taken along the garden path, I guess.

PS: How did you feel about him at that point? You'd had a solo date, which was more than a lot of people had. Did you have feelings for him?



Alix: I think it's hard not have a solo date and find a connection with this guy — you're sort of mesmerised by the idea of him the whole time you're in the house, and when you finally get a chance to be away from all the girls, it is just really nice to get to know his personality. So yeah, I definitely had a moment where I was like, "Yeah, he's great, he's phenomenal."

PS: And so how did you feel when you left? You must have had that initial shock, but once that died down . . ?

Alix: Yeah obviously I was really shocked at the start. I guess since I didn't get a reason I was sort of confused and a bit . . . almost concerned because I was like, I don't really know what may have happened for him to have his mind changed so quickly. You know, as far as I was concerned, I received a rose and that was the end of our date. There was a little bit of creative editing done but yeah, I don't know, I just sort of walked away from the situation and said, "Well, at the end of the day, he made his choice and that's okay and I respect that."

PS: Were you looking forward to tonight's episode to see if he offered any sort of explanation?



Alix: To be honest, watching Wednesday night's episode I think I got reason enough as to why he did eliminate me. So yeah, I think it's pretty black and white.

PS: Were your housemates shocked as well?



Alix: Yeah. My housemates were absolutely shocked. I think because I was almost sort of like the peacekeeper in the house, in a way. I never had any confrontation with any of the girls, I always had such nice chats to them all and I know that they were really looking forward to me going on a date, as weird as that sounds.

PS: Yeah, they were so excited for you!



Alix: Yeah I know. It was really nice. So yeah, when I left I think the general consensus was that nobody felt safe. Just because, you don't really know what sort of personality he's looking for or what he's attracted to, I guess.

PS: Any hard feeling towards Matty? Are you kind of irritated or are you fine?



Alix: Tough question. I don't know. I guess my biggest thing in a relationship is honesty and in a way I did ask a lot of questions about the girls — but there were so many other questions throughout that. But I look back on it and I just think, "Can you just put yourself in my situation, which you were, and understand that it is a big concern?" And for someone like me, I can't just switch my brain off and think that's its not happening. I'm not that sort of person and I just need to know that if I'm gonna open up to this guy and let him into my life, that he's not thinking about Flo or Tara or . . .

PS: You would almost expect him to be more understanding because he's been through it himself . . .



Alix: And look, who knows? There may be another reason that comes up about why he got rid of me. Could have been my snoring, could have been my terrible cooking [laughs]. I have no idea.