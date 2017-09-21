 Skip Nav
If You're Thinking About Getting Lasik, Do NOT Watch Blake Lively's New Movie

Imagine living in a world where Blake Lively is a mousy, blind brunette. That's the story presented to us in Marc Forster's upcoming thriller, All I See Is You. Lively stars as Gina, a woman who's been blind since childhood who now depends on her husband, James (Jason Clarke), to get around their home in Bangkok, Thailand. After Gina undergoes a corneal transplant and regains her sight, their passionate marriage begins to unravel — did James like being Gina's eyes a little too much? Who is the woman Gina keeps seeing in the mirror? And why is she showering with The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski?

We'll have to wait until All I See Is You hits cinemas later this year to find out.

