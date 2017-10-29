29/10/17 29/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Friendships Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford's Halloween Costumes 2017 Amal Clooney Channelled Her Inner Disco Diva With a '70s-Inspired Halloween Costume 29 October, 2017 by Terry Carter 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Amal Clooney pulled out all the stops with her retro, '70s-inspired Halloween costume this year. The 39-year-old human rights lawyer, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with husband George in June, dressed up as a disco diva — big wig included — when she attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Friday night. Amal completed her look with glittery flared pants, a bustier top and oversize sunglasses. Model Cindy Crawford also served major disco fever vibes with her similar costume. The two were spotted posing for photos throughout what appeared to be a fun night. Keep reading to see more of Cindy and Amal's gorgeous costumes. Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 1 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 2 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 3 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 4 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 5 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 6 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 7 / 7 Join the conversation Celebrity FriendshipsHalloween Costumes For WomenAmal ClooneyCelebrity Halloween CostumesCindy CrawfordHalloween