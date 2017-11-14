Amazon Is Coming For HBO's Throne With a Lord of the Rings TV Series

Amazon has officially closed a deal to obtain rights for the Lord of the Rings franchise. According to Deadline, the company has paid $250 million to J.R.R. Tolkien's estate to create a new TV series set in Middle Earth, which will mark the first venture back into the fantasy world since 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Amazon has reportedly committed to multiple seasons and a potential spinoff, and the stories will reportedly precede the events depicted in the Lord of the Rings book series.

The decision to pay such a large price for the rights to the story falls directly in line with Amazon's attempt to compete with HBO's high-fantasy juggernaut, Game of Thrones, which is on the brink of its eighth and final season. Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series at Amazon Studios, said in an official statement, "The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen. We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth."

Seeing as the TV series is still in early developmental stages, it will likely be a long time before the show premieres. But hey, Game of Thrones season eight isn't due until 2019. And though HBO is currently developing spinoff series, we imagine Amazon's epic fantasy entry won't be far behind.