Every American Horror Story Character You Could Be For Halloween

American Horror Story: Cult is in full swing, and while you may be very wary of the new season, it's prime time to put your distrust aside and plan your Halloween costume. American Horror Story: Cult is a gold mine of clever costume ideas, and AHS fans know there's no better way to scare your pop-culture-savvy friends than to perfect your Dr. Thredson or your Madison Montgomery. If you'd rather go the sexy route, there's always Moira the maid from season one — just make sure you're going for young Moira. 1 Meadow Wilton, Cult

What to Wear: A blonde wig, a big, floppy brim hat, a chunky plaid-print poncho, and huge sunglasses. Bingo. How to Act: Leslie's kind of manic. She's also a huge Nicole Kidman fan, with an extra dash of crazy. Make a lot of insensitive comments about lesbians and Beyoncé.

2 Lana Winters, Asylum

What to wear: Well-coiffed hair, a green tweed skirt and jacket, and red lips. Bring along a notepad and pen. How to act: Take copious notes all night, and tell people you're going undercover.

3 The Three-Faced Clown, Cult

What to Wear: This is another one where you will either have to look pretty hard for a good mask, or make your own three-faced dildo-nose craft project. Put a bowler hat on top, find a long black trench, and wear dark clothes underneath. You can ride a scooter if you want! How to Act: This one's got a pretty big knife, so brandish it threateningly while you fly through the night.

4 Madison Montgomery, Coven

What to wear: Sexy black clothes. Make sure you're in a skirt but most of your body is covered. Go for the black choker and a (fake) cigarette for effect. How to act: Like you're the Supreme, b*tch.

5 Tristan Duffy, Hotel

What to wear: All black with a puffy floral jacket, spiked hair with a colourful streak, and guyliner. How to act: Like a spoiled model who just became a vampire.

6 Thomasin, Roanoke

What to wear: A old-fashioned nightgown and a big ol' scary cage on your head. How to act: This is when Thomasin's character is alive. You're scared and bewildered.

7 Flora, Roanoke

What to wear: Gray leggings, a pink dress with white polka dots, and a yellow hoodie sweater. How to act: Curious. Also, you have an imaginary friend, so talk to her from time to time and beg her not to kill your whole family.

8 The Harlequin Clown, Cult

What to Wear: Pay attention because this is a ~lewk~ with a lot of details. That striped shirt is actually a crop top with a mesh shirt underneath. There are star suspenders. An Elizabethan collar. It's probably best to get a plain mask and paint the clown makeup onto it. The blond tuft of hair on top would really bring it home. How to Act: This clown is way more sneaky and malicious than some of the more outlandish ones. Sneak around and barely utter a word.

9 Anne Frank, Asylum

What to wear: Green dress, gray trench coat. How to act: Do your best German accent, and insist to everyone that you are the real Anne Frank. Even when they believe you, just keep insisting.

10 "Matt," Roanoke

What to wear: Glasses and a button-up patterned shirt and slacks. How to act: You have no idea what's going on, but you're freaked out and short on solutions.

11 Donovan, Hotel

What to wear: All black with seriously slicked-back hair. How to act: Like a cranky vampire whose girlfriend just upgraded for a better model. Bonus points if you can recruit a couple of creepy blonde kids to follow you around all night.

12 Shelby, Roanoke

What to wear: A simple white blouse, with long dirty-blond hair. Once again, try to find a way to simulate the "interview" setting with a backdrop, a camera, or a frame. How to act: A bit odd, like maybe you're not telling the whole story.

13 Gabriel, Hotel

What to wear: All black with some long necklaces, a silver jacket, bleached hair, and big white-framed sunglasses. How to act: Like you're jonesing for your next fix.

14 "Lee," Roanoke

What to wear: A low cut t-shirt, a badass olive green anorak coat, dangling gold earrings, and again with the close-cropped hair. How to act: You have full license to be really drunk, and to take zero sh*t from anyone.

15 Vivien Harmon in Labor, Season 1

What to wear: A gray dress, gray jacket, long scarf, and pained expression. How to act: Like you're having a baby, duh.

16 The Harmon Family, Season 1

What to wear: You'll need some friends to pull off this look, since each of the Harmons on their own isn't very recognisable. For Vivien, you'll need a long, wavy red wig, a modest dress, and a little white dog to carry. Ben is easy: just throw on some khakis, a shirt, and a blazer, and don't forget the fedora. Violet needs a baggy floral dress and a mustard sweater. How to act: If you're Vivien, be cautiously optimistic. For Ben, get increasingly irritable and suspicious throughout the night, and if you're Violet, you're a ghost, so be forlorn.

17 Liz Taylor, Hotel

What to wear: A colourful frock and shawl with lots of eyeliner and preferably, a bald head. How to act: Like the strong, silent type. You'd probably be the bartender.

18 Ma Petite, Freak Show

What to wear: A bright pink saree, gold jewellery, braided hair, and, assuming you're over two feet tall, a tag that says "World's Smallest Woman" — just to clarify. How to act: Is there a way to act small? If there is, do that.

19 Kyle Spencer, Coven

What to wear: To really make sure everyone gets the point, I would go with dressing like Kyle when he is alive: collared fraternity with letters on the pocket, khakis, and a red Solo cup. How to act: Like a scared, confused zombie.

20 Shelley the Nymphomaniac, Asylum

What to wear: Depending on how far you want to take this, you can start with Shelley's simple blue dress and then attempt to replicate a chemical burn all over your body. If you can figure out a way to fake an amputated leg, go for it. How to act: Paranoid but seductive.

21 Sister Jude Martin, Asylum

What to wear: This is Sister in the later years, so don a plain blue dress and a burnt-orange sweater with some rather raggedy hair. How to act: You've been through shock treatment multiple times, so mill around muttering incoherently.

22 Winter Anderson, Cult

What to Wear: Winter has what I'd describe as a "goth pilgrim" aesthetic. There's definitely a sort of Olde New England vibe to the collars and other colonial aspects of her attire, but she also wears lots of black, black nails, and dark makeup. Don't forget the white-ish hair! How to Act: This one definitely has a weirdness about her. Act kind of unaffected and totally blasé. Make sure you nail Billie Lourd's deadpan way of speaking.

23 Ally Mayfair-Richards, Cult

What to Wear: Ally's big gray coat is one of her most recognisable wardrobe pieces, but you can get away with any sort of big, comfy, casual wear (superlong white button-up, big cream knit sweater, and so on). Go for the brown bob and brandish a bottle of rosé for added effect. How to Act: You're scared of literally everything. Don't be afraid to scream and cry constantly. Be suspicious of everyone.

24 Fiona Goode, Coven

What to wear: All black, clearly. The black gloves are key, plus a black umbrella with exaggerated spokes. How to act: Like you're the Supreme, duh.

25 Elsa Mars, Freak Show

What to wear: Elsa has showcased a variety of looks on the show already, but this sky-blue number is both unique and recognisable. Go with over-the-top blue eye shadow and red lipstick, plus curly hair. How to act: You better start practising your German accent now if you want this to be believable. Don't forget: you run the show.

26 Edward Mordrake, Freak Show

What to wear: Edward doesn't show up until the Halloween episodes, but we know he wears a top hat with an old-timey black suit and tie. What you really need to convince people of who you are is a second face on the back of your head, just like the real Edward Mordrake. How to act: Mysterious and secretive. Reveal your evil second face only to those you trust.

27 The Butcher, Roanoke

What to wear: Dirty, bloody peasant clothes, and a wig of messy gray hair. Carry around a butcher's cleaver and talk in a thick, Olde-English-type accent. How to act: Totally insane, and murderous, and desperate to get everyone away from you and off your property.

28 Stanley, Freak Show

What to wear: A light fedora and a mismatched three-piece suit, complete with a tie. How to act: We haven't met Stanley yet, but we do know he's a con man, so be charismatic and conniving.

29 Iris, Hotel

What to wear: A white shirt with a burgundy vest, a scarf, and oversized glasses. How to act: Like you're trying to protect your vampire son from the evils that surround him.

30 Lee, Roanoke

What to wear: A plain top, dark pants, and close-cropped dark hair. To simulate the "talking head" interview style, maybe get a solid piece of foamboard for the background, a TV "frame" to hold in front of yourself, or a camera to hand to people. How to act: Constantly on the verge of tears while you tell your terrible story.

31 Queenie, Coven

What to wear: Striped shirt, black pants. How to act: Ask people if they've seen a minotaur go by.

32 Sister Mary Eunice, Asylum

What to wear: A nun's habit, complete with a gold cross around your neck. How to act: Straight-up evil, but be sly about it.

33 Hypodermic Sally, Hotel

What to wear: A purple velvet dress, a big leopard overcoat, a choker, and lots of makeup. How to act: Like a junkie who is also a ghost trapped in an old hotel.

34 Ramona, Hotel

What to wear: A blue jumpsuit and a colourful faux fur jacket. How to act: We have't actually met Ramona yet, so stay tuned!

35 Mr. March, Hotel

What to wear: A sharp suit with a pocket square, a cane, and a pencil mustache. How to act: Like a psychopathic murderer trapped in a classy society man's body.

36 The Countess, Hotel

What to wear: A long, elegant purple dress with silver gloves and Old Hollywood-style hair and makeup. How to act: Like you've been alive for way too many decades, and you're on the prowl for a new mate.

37 The Green-Haired, Demented Smile Clown, Cult

What to Wear:I mean, the hardest thing about this one is going to be the mask. You might have to go to a lot of Halloween stores to find something that matches. You can always find something close, then add details (like paint in the blue eyeshadow, spray the hair green, you get the picture). Pair with a big Elizabethan collar and a red jacket. How to Act: Well, the first time we see this guy, he's having sex with another clown. So, there's that. Otherwise, just be generally creepy and stalk everyone around you.

38 Monsignor Timothy Howard, Asylum

What to wear: A black priest's uniform shouldn't be hard to find; just make sure you take a rosary along with you. How to act: Use a British accent, and ask if anyone has seen Sister Jude.

39 Scarlett Lowe, Hotel

What to wear: A blue dress, peach sweatshirt, and sneakers. How to act: Like you may have just run into your long-lost brother in a creepy old hotel.

40 Moira, Season 1

What to wear: You can find a sexy French maid costume at most Halloween stores, but make sure you have a red updo wig to go with it. How to act: Sultry and seductive.

41 Madame Delphine LaLaurie, Coven

What to wear: This will require maybe the biggest investment, but it's worth it. Go for Madame LaLaurie when she is in her prime, with a big fluffy dress and a bottle of mysterious red liquid. How to act: Evil. Just evil.

42 Cordelia Foxx, Coven

What to wear: Black tights and a turtleneck with a floral skirt and a strand of pearls. Oversize black glasses are the most important part of this look. How to act: Um, blind?

43 Dandy Mott, Freak Show

What to wear: Go full-on prepster with white ironed slacks, a sweater over a collared shirt, a brown belt, and slick hair parted in the middle. How to act: Like a spoiled, slightly crazy mama's boy.

44 The Brain-Headed Clown, Cult

What to Wear: Lo and behold, another look where the mask is very important. You might be able to make it yourself, if you can find a basic clown-faced mask. Just add a brain and ruffle collar and you're good to go! The rest the outfit looks like a lot of navy. A long-sleeved shirt or sweater, a vest, pants, fingerless gloves. You get the picture. How to Act: This is the other half of that awful clown sex scene in the grocery store, so maybe that should be your jumping off point. I don't know . . . couples costume?

45 The Hillbillies, Roanoke

What to wear: Dirty, simple clothes like white tank tops, plaid shirts, army jackets, and more. You definitely need to be a little grungy. How to act: Don't say much, but make sure everyone knows how much you hate them just by looking at them.

46 Marie Laveau, Coven

What to wear: White turban covering your hair, lots of long necklaces, and a long, white robe-style dress. How to act: Like you know a ton about voodoo.

47 The Pigman, Roanoke

What to wear: Nothing but a loincloth and a nasty pig head. You got this. How to act Add a glassy contact for your left eye, a bowler hat, and a black, three-piece suit. How to act: Be mysterious about your past, and make sure your left arm never leaves your chest. 48 / 84 49 Alex Lowe, Hotel Image Source: FX What to wear: A dress or sensible pants-sweater combo under a white doctor's coat. How to act: Like your son has been missing for years and your marriage has reached a breaking point. 49 / 84 50 Gloria Mott, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: An extravagant, monochromatic, '50s-style dress. You'll need a matching hat, plus white gloves and a brooch. How to act: Ask people if they've seen your son. Sip only hot tea, and be snooty. 50 / 84 51 The Axeman, Coven Image Source: FX What to wear: All-black pants, jacket, and vest. White undershirt and, of course, a bloody axe. How to act: Methodically demonic. 51 / 84 52 "Shelby," Roanoke Image Source: FX What to wear: High-waisted mum jeans, a loose white button-up shirt, and the most fabulous wavy blond wig you can find. How to act: You're a nervous wreck. You're scared, you do lots of yoga, you love vegetables, and you're aware that everyone thinks you're crazy. 52 / 84 53 Dr. Elias Cunningham, Roanoke Image Source: FX What to wear: A worn gray suit and a dark gray beard. How to act: Totally paranoid, freaked out, and frantic. 53 / 84 54 Nan, Coven Image Source: FX What to wear: Black dress, white collar, black top hat, and braided pigtails. How to act: Like an upstanding young witch. 54 / 84 55 Maggie Esmerelda, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: A green hat with a matching sweater belted at the waist, a retro bag, and a modest skirt. Curl your hair and toss on some red lips. How to act: Maggie hasn't been introduced yet, but she's a (fake) fortune-teller, so see if you can find a cheap crystal ball and some partygoers to dupe. 55 / 84 56 Matt, Roanoke Image Source: FX What to wear: A button-up shirt, a coloured sweater, thick-rimmed glasses, and whatever else you want to attain to nail the interview setting. How to act: Level-headed and calm. 56 / 84 57 Grace Bertrand, Asylum Image Source: FX What to wear: Leather handcuffs and hospital scrubs. How to act: Put on that French accent you've been practicing. Ask if anyone happens to have a coat hanger. 57 / 84 58 Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: Ivy's a very buttoned-up character. Whether you want to go for plaid or Oxford, a long-sleeved button-up shirt is the best foundation. Since she runs the family restaurant, a butcher's apron or white coat (pictured here) would be appropriate. And yeah, bring a long knife. Why not? How to Act: Ivy is just fed up. Be annoyed with everyone around you, and especially incredulous of the things everyone is saying. Like you're the only sane one in this world. 58 / 84 59 Will Drake, Hotel Image Source: FX What to wear: A fashionable suit, complete with a tan overcoat, a trendy scarf, and glasses. How to act: Like you own the place. 59 / 84 60 Desiree Dupree, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: It is possible to make your own three-breasted costume, and once you have the most important part taken care of, you just need a sophisticated dress and a stole to hide your assets when you want. How to act: You're one of the biggest stars of the freak show, so make sure everyone knows how lucky they are to be in your presence. 60 / 84 61 Dell Toledo, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: Whether you're going for casual Dell or Strongman Dell, suspenders are the key. If you're going with his performance look, you'll need blue slacks, a red shirt, a silly tie, and a ridiculous fake mustache. How to act: You're supposed to be superstrong, so start picking up heavy things — like couches that people are sitting on. 61 / 84 62 Gary the Republican, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: I'm so sorry, but you're going to have to start with a Make America Great Again hat. Then add a plaid shirt, an apron, a "Gary" name tag, and find some way to make your left arm look like a stump. Tada! How to Act: Gary's a little insidious, honestly. He seems nice, but you can tell there's evil brewing inside him. Try to manifest this fake-nice creepiness. 62 / 84 63 Cricket the Medium, Roanoke Image Source: FX What to wear: First of all, you have to find that white bowl-cut wig. Add an all-black suit, a little snake-skin "doctor" bag, and a black cane with a silver handle. How to act: Talk in a delicate Southern accent and pretend to commune with the dead. 63 / 84 64 Kit Walker, Asylum Image Source: FX What to wear: A blue, prison-issue jumpsuit with some old-school cuffs and leather restraints. How to act: Tell everyone at the party that you're not guilty, you swear. It was the aliens! 64 / 84 65 The Evil Nurses, Roanoke Image Source: FX What to wear: Old-fashioned and simple nurse uniforms, completely white. Make yourself a name tag, get some pantyhose, and wear white shoes. How to act: You're crazy and you're trying to kill any and all nearby old people. Work on your evil laugh. 65 / 84 66 Myrtle Snow, Coven Image Source: FX What to wear: A red, frizzy wig with cat-eye glasses and a gorgeous layered getup. Think colourful! How to act: You've come into your own in recent years, so let people know you're the important one in the room. 66 / 84 67 Detective John Lowe, Hotel Image Source: FX What to wear: Black pants and shirt with a brown jacket and a furrowed brow. How to act: Like you're trying to track down a twisted murderer, and you're not sure if you keep seeing your missing son. 67 / 84 68 Miss Evers, Hotel Image Source: FX What to wear: A maid's costume, similar to Moira's from season one, except way less slutty. How to act: Like you would do anything to please your boss, Mr. March. 68 / 84 69 Rubber Man, Season 1 Image Source: FX What to wear: Self-explanatory. How to act: Don't speak all night, and creep up on people. 69 / 84 70 Dr. Oliver Thredson, Asylum Image Source: FX What to wear: Black or gray slacks, a fresh white shirt, and a short doctor's coat with a tie and thick-rimmed, retro glasses. How to act: Like you have a secret to hide. Talk about the custom lampshade you just made. 70 / 84 71 Spalding, Coven Image Source: FX What to wear: A black suit and bow tie with a white collared shirt. The gross wig is a must. How to act: Totally creepy — maybe even carry a doll around with you. 71 / 84 72 Twisty the Clown, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: Get a white clown costume and dirty it up by rolling on the ground a few times. Maybe even splatter some fake blood on it for effect, and you don't need to mimic the terrifying sight under Twisty's mask, but you should see if you can make your own mask. How to act: This is one of the scariest costumes you can go with this year, so play it up. Don't speak much, and just creep on people. 72 / 84 73 The Evil Spirit, Roanoke Image Source: FX What to wear: A long peasant dress (with some sort of bodice) and a shawl that's thick and lined with matted hair. Find a crazy-long ratty wig, and tie a pair of antlers to your forehead. For extra points: get some nasty teeth and a scalp to walk around with all night. How to act: You barely speak, but there's something sinister and unsettling about you. Whisper in the ears of others and ask for them to surrender their souls. 73 / 84 74 The Holey Hand Head Clown, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: If you want to pull off this look, you better start now. I imagine it's going to be pretty hard to get your hands on a mask like that, so you'll have to figure out a creative way to make it. Don't forget to paint on the pentagram! The ratty black wig shouldn't be hard to find, nor the baggy high-waisted pants. Add another one of those starchy English collars and a long-sleeved, lacy shirt. How to Act: This clown's just, like, really good at hiding. In the back seat of cars, on the upstairs landing, etc. Just hide everywhere and scare everyone. 74 / 84 75 Jimmy Darling, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: Gray pants, a white button-down with an undershirt, and a newspaper-boy cap. The toughest part is going to be finding some lobster-hand prosthetics. How to act: Like you've got a chip on your shoulder because your jerk dad is back in town and cramping your style. 75 / 84 76 The Old-Timey Mimey Lady Clown, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: The mask itself might be pretty easy to find, with little adaptations. Just get a wig to wear over the top of it. And, well, you may need to buy a ball gag from a sex shop. While you're there (at the sex shop), you could probably find a similar leather harness too. Then just dirty up an old dress with a similar pattern and slip on some black gloves. How to Act: This lady hasn't done a whole lot except stand around, so I don't know what else to tell you to do. 76 / 84 77 Kai Anderson, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: The long, stringy blue hair is a must. There are a lot of versions of Kai, but this yellow knit sweater would be pretty easy to find. If you want to smear cheese puff dust on your face and add a Donald Trump impression for added effect, have at it. How to Act: Donald Trump impression aside, Kai has the courage of his convictions, and he's trying to incite fear and chaos. Act like you're trying to appeal to everyone's deepest fears and desires. 77 / 84 78 Zoe Benson, Coven Image Source: FX What to wear: Semi-outlandish black clothing, complete with a big, floppy black hat. How to act: Somewhat unsure of yourself, also like your lady-parts are fatal. 78 / 84 79 Twisty the Clown, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: At this point, you should be very familiar with Twisty. Get that old, 1920s clown outfit and make sure it's nice and dirty. You can make your own "scalp" head piece with a bald cap and some hair sprouts. Make sure you nail the face makeup and find a big grin to strap to the front of your mouth. The pins would be a great prop, but hedge clippers would be even better. How to Act: Twisty doesn't really talk, but he's the most ruthless and murderous character on the show. Practice your "I'm going to kill you right now" look in the mirror. 79 / 84 80 Harrison Wilton, Cult Image Source: FX What to Wear: If you want to be Harrison, I'd say you need a beekeeper outfit. Spring for it, you know? You can wear regular clothes underneath. How to Act: Harrison is very direct in his way of speaking, and he's a passionate Nicole Kidman fan. There you go. 80 / 84 81 Constance Langdon, Season 1 Image Source: FX What to wear: A lavender negligee, pink floral silk robe, and big, blond wig. How to act: It's all about the lazy, Southern drawl. Bring your own crystal tumbler and drink dark liquid exclusively. 81 / 84 82 Ethel Darling, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: A very plain blue dress, short hair, and, most importantly, a fake beard. How to act: Like you're a lady with a beard and you just don't even care anymore. 82 / 84 83 Bette and Dot Tattler, Freak Show Image Source: FX What to wear: If you can find a second head, or make one out of papier-maché à la Michael Scott, you've got this one nailed. Go with a simple headband for both of you and a pretty dress. How to act: It really depends on whether you want to be Bette or Dot. If you're Bette, you're a little in the clouds, and if you're Dot, you're no-nonsense. 83 / 84 84 Dr. Arthur Arden, Asylum Image Source: FX What to wear: A gray, three-piece suit with a white shirt, a red bow tie, and a matching pocket square. Grow a goatee, and paint it white (unless it's already white). How to act: Carry around a bucket of meat scraps and some electric shock pads. 84 / 84 Join the conversation American Horror Story HotelPop Culture Halloween CostumesTVHalloween CostumesAmerican Horror StoryHalloween