Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncing Whitney Houston in a Wig Deserves Your Undivided Attention

When it comes to lip-syncing Whitney Houston, Andrew Garfield is a natural. On Tuesday, the actor surprised the audience at the drag show revue Werq the World Tour in London to perform the Grammy winner's hit "I'm Every Woman." Not only did Andrew, who attended the show with his Angels in America co-stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey, don a curly wig for the number, but he also showed off his swift moves as he danced around the stage and did a show-stopping back flip. We're not gonna lie, we would pay good money to see him face off with his ex-girlfriend and lip-sync extraordinaire Emma Stone on Lip Sync Battle. Now who do we have to call to make that happen?