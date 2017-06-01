 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncing Whitney Houston in a Wig Deserves Your Undivided Attention
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Seven Year Switch
It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up

Andrew Garfield Lip Syncing Whitney Houston Video 2017

Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncing Whitney Houston in a Wig Deserves Your Undivided Attention

A post shared by Michael (@mj_hewitt) on

When it comes to lip-syncing Whitney Houston, Andrew Garfield is a natural. On Tuesday, the actor surprised the audience at the drag show revue Werq the World Tour in London to perform the Grammy winner's hit "I'm Every Woman." Not only did Andrew, who attended the show with his Angels in America co-stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey, don a curly wig for the number, but he also showed off his swift moves as he danced around the stage and did a show-stopping back flip. We're not gonna lie, we would pay good money to see him face off with his ex-girlfriend and lip-sync extraordinaire Emma Stone on Lip Sync Battle. Now who do we have to call to make that happen?

What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a 💎 I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout

A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage) on

Join the conversation
HumorAndrew Garfield
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Air Travel
Warning: These Books and Movies Will Cause SPC (Spontaneous Plane Crying)
by Tara Block
Queen Elizabeth II's 70th Anniversary as a Freeman 2017
The Royals
Queen Elizabeth II Returns to the Place She Became a Freeman 70 Years Later
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrities Who Dressed Up For Comic-Con
Masie Williams
Get Ready to Geek Out Over These Amazing Celebrity Comic-Con Costumes
by Ryan Roschke
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
touching stories
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Amazing Ways to Use Facebook Messenger
Tech Tips
6 Ways You're Not Using Messenger But Should Be
by Alexandra Whiting
Celebrity Facts
The Adorable Reason Hugh Jackman Ignored His Wife For a Week When They First Met
by Kelsie Gibson
5 Things: Uses For Apple Cider Vinegar
Women's Health
The 1 Weight-Loss Elixir That Is Already in Your Pantry
by Lizzie Fuhr
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Fix Your Posture at a Desk Job
Back Pain
4 Ways You're Ruining Your Posture at Work and How to Fix It
by Ashling Lee
Math Puzzle Mistake
Digital Life
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Activewear Worth Investing In
Healthy Living
Where to Spend Your Money When It Comes to Activewear
by Carina Rossi
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to Pope Francis Video
Pope Francis
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to the Pope Will Do Ungodly Things to Your Body
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds