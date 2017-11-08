6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is

 Skip Nav
Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh had a blast at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards.
Image Source: Getty

We love seeing Angelina Jolie with her family, but there's just something extra special about seeing her with her daughters that really melts our hearts. In addition to her sons, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and Knox, 9, Angelina is also the proud mother to daughters Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9, all of whom she shares with Brad Pitt. Most recently, the actress brought Zahara and Shiloh along to the LA premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, and we can't get over how grown up they are now. In honor of the brood's close bond, take a look at some of Angelina's sweetest moments with her girls.

In October 2017, Angelina brought Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the LA premiere of The Breadwinner.
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard

Angelina and Vivienne made quite the adorable duo at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in September 2017.
Image Source: Getty / Paul Best

Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh were too cute for words at the Kids' Choice Awards in LA in March 2015.
Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen/KCA2015

Vivienne adorably held on to her mum's arm at the NYC premiere of First They Killed My Father in September 2017.
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

In September 2017, Angelina celebrated the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the Toronto Film Festival with Shiloh and the rest of her family by her side.
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran

Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh had a blast at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards.
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Latest Celebrity
