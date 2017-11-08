08/11/17 08/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Angelina Jolie With Her Daughters | Pictures 6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is 8 November, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty We love seeing Angelina Jolie with her family, but there's just something extra special about seeing her with her daughters that really melts our hearts. In addition to her sons, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and Knox, 9, Angelina is also the proud mother to daughters Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9, all of whom she shares with Brad Pitt. Most recently, the actress brought Zahara and Shiloh along to the LA premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, and we can't get over how grown up they are now. In honor of the brood's close bond, take a look at some of Angelina's sweetest moments with her girls. RelatedCan You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers? Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard In October 2017, Angelina brought Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the LA premiere of The Breadwinner. 1 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Paul Best Angelina and Vivienne made quite the adorable duo at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in September 2017. 2 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen/KCA2015 Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh were too cute for words at the Kids' Choice Awards in LA in March 2015. 3 / 6 Image Source: Getty / James Devaney Vivienne adorably held on to her mum's arm at the NYC premiere of First They Killed My Father in September 2017. 4 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran In September 2017, Angelina celebrated the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the Toronto Film Festival with Shiloh and the rest of her family by her side. 5 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Zahara, Angelina, and Shiloh had a blast at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards. 6 / 6 Join the conversation Angelina JolieCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesVivienne Jolie-PittShiloh Jolie-PittZahara Jolie-Pitt