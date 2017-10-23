Angelina Jolie Had a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughters at Her Movie Premiere

 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie made her latest outing a family affair when she brought along two of her daughters — Shiloh (11) and Zahara (12) — to the premiere of her film, The Breadwinner, in LA on Friday. The proud mum of six posed for pictures on the red carpet in a white dress, while her girls opted for all-black ensembles. Angelina's youngest daughter, Vivienne (9), did not attend. The trio were later joined by 13-year-old actress Saara Chaudry (pictured on the far right), who stars in the film. See all of the fun photos of Angelina with her daughters ahead.

