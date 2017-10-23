23/10/17 23/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Angelina Jolie With Her Daughters on the Red Carpet 2017 Angelina Jolie Had a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughters at Her Movie Premiere 23 October, 2017 by Terry Carter 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Angelina Jolie made her latest outing a family affair when she brought along two of her daughters — Shiloh (11) and Zahara (12) — to the premiere of her film, The Breadwinner, in LA on Friday. The proud mum of six posed for pictures on the red carpet in a white dress, while her girls opted for all-black ensembles. Angelina's youngest daughter, Vivienne (9), did not attend. The trio were later joined by 13-year-old actress Saara Chaudry (pictured on the far right), who stars in the film. See all of the fun photos of Angelina with her daughters ahead. Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 1 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 2 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 3 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 4 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 5 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 6 / 6 Join the conversation Angelina JolieCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesShiloh Jolie-PittZahara Jolie-PittRed Carpet