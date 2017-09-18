 Skip Nav
The Sweet Way Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Showed Unity at Her NYC Premiere
Image Source: Getty

Angelina Jolie and her children have been stepping out a lot lately, and we can't get enough. After taking the Toronto International Film Festival by storm, the big, happy family attended the NYC premiere of Angelina's movie First They Killed My Father on Thursday night. The actress and her six children put on a united front as they all incorporated into their outfits what appeared to be plumeria flowers, which symbolise positivity. Of course, it was her eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, who helped work on the film, who really stole the spotlight as they sweetly escorted their mum down the red carpet. Seriously, she looked so proud!

Angelina's two eldest sons also weren't the only men in her life who showed their support. Her father, Jon Voight, who had previously been estranged from her for nearly seven years, made a cameo at the event. The two ended their long-time feud in 2010, when Brad Pitt convinced them to make amends. Even though the father-daughter duo didn't pose for pictures together, the actor was all smiles as he posed with his brother and Angelina's uncle Chip Taylor.

Angelina Jolie
Latest Celebrity
