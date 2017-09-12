12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Angelina Jolie With Her Kids at Toronto Film Festival 2017 Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere 12 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt Angelina Jolie had the support of her big, happy family as she attended the premiere of her film The Breadwinner at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The actress, who is currently in the middle of divorcing Brad Pitt, was all smiles as she posed with her youngest children, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivenne, 9. Not only do they all look so grown-up, but Shiloh is basically the spitting image of her father. While the couple's oldest sons, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, were visibly absent from the event, they were on hand last week to support their mother at the premiere of her film, First They Killed My Father, which Pax also assisted on as an on-set photographer. RelatedThe Sweetest Moments the Jolie-Pitt Kids Have Shared With Their Parents What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 1 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 2 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 3 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 4 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 5 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON 6 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 7 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 8 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 9 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 10 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 11 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 12 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 13 / 13 Join the conversation Angelina JolieCelebrity KidsToronto Film FestivalCelebrity FamiliesVivienne Jolie-PittKnox Jolie-Pitt