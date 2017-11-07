07/11/17 07/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Angelina Jolie at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards 7 November, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards in LA on Sunday night. After walking the red carpet in a silver satin wrap gown from Jenny Packham, the Oscar winner was joined onstage by American-Cambodian activist Loung Ung, author of the memoir First They Killed My Father, which Angelina adapted into a feature film this year. The two accepted the award for Hollywood foreign language film thanks to their work on the project, which is currently streaming on Netflix. RelatedThe Heartwarming Way Angelina Jolie Makes Sure That Her Kids Never Worry About Her It's been a big year for Angelina, who also debuted the film The Breadwinner and made a handful of public outings with her six kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt. She has also kept up with her philanthropic work; in February, she delivered a heartfelt speech at Geneva's UN Office, and she gave a lecture at the London School of Economics in March. Keep reading to see photos from Angelina's most recent appearance. Image Source: Getty / TARA ZIEMBA 1 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 2 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson 3 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 4 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 5 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 6 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 7 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 8 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 9 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 10 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 11 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega 12 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 13 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 14 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 15 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 16 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer 17 / 18 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 18 / 18 Join the conversation Angelina JolieHollywood Film AwardsRed CarpetCelebritiesPhotography