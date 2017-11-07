 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards

Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard

Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards in LA on Sunday night. After walking the red carpet in a silver satin wrap gown from Jenny Packham, the Oscar winner was joined onstage by American-Cambodian activist Loung Ung, author of the memoir First They Killed My Father, which Angelina adapted into a feature film this year. The two accepted the award for Hollywood foreign language film thanks to their work on the project, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Heartwarming Way Angelina Jolie Makes Sure That Her Kids Never Worry About Her

It's been a big year for Angelina, who also debuted the film The Breadwinner and made a handful of public outings with her six kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt. She has also kept up with her philanthropic work; in February, she delivered a heartfelt speech at Geneva's UN Office, and she gave a lecture at the London School of Economics in March. Keep reading to see photos from Angelina's most recent appearance.

