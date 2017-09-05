 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Royal Family
Will the New Royal Baby Be Called Alice?
Celebrity Friendships
Here's a Truly Incredible Story About Princess Diana at a Michael Jackson Concert
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding

Angelina Jolie Quotes About Being Single September 2017

Angelina Jolie Says She Doesn't Enjoy Being Single: "It's Not Something I Wanted"

Angelina Jolie may have filed for divorce from Brad Pitt back in September 2016, but she isn't exactly loving the single life. During a recent interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the actress opened up about how hard this past year has been for her. "Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days," she said. "I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

Related
Angelina Jolie's Kids Are All Grown Up and Beautiful at Her Big Movie Premiere

After undergoing a double mastectomy in 2013, Angelina revealed in July that she developed Bell's palsy (a condition resulting from damage to facial nerves), as well as hypertension. "Emotionally it's been a very difficult year," she explained. "And I have some other health issues. So, my health is something I have to monitor. I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it's true."

Image Source: Getty / Harold Cunningham
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsAngelina JolieCelebrity QuotesBrad Pitt
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Nina Dobrev Admits She Was Terrified to Leave The Vampire Diaries
by Kelsie Gibson
George Clooney Quotes About Fatherhood August 2017
Celebrity Interviews
George Clooney Opens Up About Fatherhood: "You Always Have to Just Enjoy the Ride"
by Monica Sisavat
Mindy Kaling Sunday Today Interview August 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
by Caitlin Hacker
Is Oprah Winfrey Married?
Celebrity Interviews
Why Oprah Winfrey Never Married Stedman Graham — and Probably Never Will
by Kelsie Gibson
Skeet Ulrich Talks About Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Skeet Ulrich Pulls a Total Dad Move, Sort of Confirms Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Romance
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds