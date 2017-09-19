 Skip Nav
Anna Chlumsky Reaction Face at the 2017 Emmys

Can Someone Give Anna Chlumsky an Emmy For Her Amazing Reaction Face?

The entire audience at the Emmy Awards collectively lost their sh*t when Sean Spicer made an unexpected appearance during Stephen Colbert's opening monologue on Monday, but nobody had a better (or more appropriate) reaction than Anna Chlumsky. The Veep actress made a hilariously animated face when the former press secretary rolled out on stage. Melissa McCarthy, who famously impersonated Spicer on Saturday Night Live, looked like she really didn't know what to do, but Anna went right in for the horrified reaction. And thanks to the internet, it was quickly turned into a meme.

Image Source: CBS
HumourAnna ChlumskyAward SeasonEmmy Awards
Latest Celebrity
