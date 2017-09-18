 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
Celebrity Kids
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

Anna Faris at the 2017 Emmys

Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris

View In Slideshow
Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
Image Source: Getty

Anna Faris made a gorgeous appearance at Monday's Emmy Awards in LA, all smiles as she took the stage. Wearing a striking Marc Jacobs gown, the actress joined her Mom co-star Allison Janney to present the award for outstanding variety sketch series to Saturday Night Live. The pair walked on stage hand in hand, and Anna had the crowd cracking up as she attempted to finish Allison's sentences. The Emmys marked Anna's first official appearance since she and Chris Pratt announced their separation in early August. Meanwhile, Anna has been fairly quiet on social media since they shared the news, but earlier this week, she announced that she'll be doing an Unqualified book tour this Fall. Check out all the best pictures from her Emmys appearance and see every look from the Emmys red carpet.

Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
1 / 4
Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
2 / 4
Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
3 / 4
Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen
4 / 4
Join the conversation
Anna FarisAward SeasonEmmy AwardsRed Carpet
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Shailene Woodley Reveals She Doesn't Own a TV, and It Might Inspire You to Ditch Yours
by Perri Konecky
Donald Glover Speech Emmys 2017 Video
Award Season
Donald Glover Just Became the First Black Person to Do This at the Emmys
by Monica Sisavat
Elisabeth Moss's Handbag at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
We Couldn't Help but Cheer When We Saw What Was Pinned to Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Clutch
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gabrielle Union at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Fashion News
Gabrielle Union's Emmy Gown Takes the Whole "Little Black Dress" Thing to a Whole New Level
by Murphy Moroney
Jane Fonda's Dress at 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Jane Fonda Hit the Emmys Red Carpet in $2.5 Million of Jewels
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds