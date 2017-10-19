 Skip Nav
Anna Faris Talks About Chris Pratt Breakup

Anna Faris on Her Postsplit Relationship With Chris Pratt: "We Truly Adore Each Other"

Anna Faris understands why fans are so invested in her relationship with Chris Pratt. When the couple announced their split in August, people were devastated by the news, having watched the couple share sweet moments in the spotlight for years.

In a recent interview with People, Anna opened up about the breakup. "We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," she said. "It's understandable that people seem so invested in our relationship," she added, saying, "All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."

As to her current relationship with Chris, Anna says there's still a lot of laughter. "He is so proud of me, still," she said. "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming book, Unqualified, which comes out on Oct. 24. Chris wrote the foreword for her book, and although it's sort of "crazy timing," she's actually found it to be fitting, bringing it all "full circle." Anna told People, "I am so grateful that he contributed to the book. Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."

Image Source: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
