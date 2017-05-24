24/5/17 24/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Anna Heinrich Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Are Engaged Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Are Officially Engaged! 24 May, 2017 by Kate McGregor 9 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Mike Stobe After months of rumours and speculation, celebrity couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are officially engaged. The pair met and fell in love back in 2013 on the first season of The Bachelor Australia. Announcing the news on Instagram at the exact same time on Wednesday evening, the pair looked so in love and overjoyed with excitement in both pictures. The proposal sounded like something out of The Notebook with Tim writing, "LOVE made me do it! On the weekend... in a little dinghy... floating on a secluded river...I asked this amazing woman to marry me... she said YES!!! Woohoo!! #ENGAGED" Congratulations you guys! RelatedAnna Heinrich Is Engaged! And Her Ring Is Everything Officially forever 💍 #ENGAGED A post shared by ❤️ANNA HEINRICH❤️ (@annaheinrich1) on May 24, 2017 at 2:47am PDT 1 / 2 LOVE made me do it! ❤️😜 On the weekend... in a little dinghy... floating on a secluded river...I asked this amazing woman to marry me... she said YES!!! Woohoo!! #ENGAGED 💍 A post shared by Tim Robards (@mrtimrobards) on May 24, 2017 at 2:47am PDT 2 / 2 Join the conversation Share this post Anna HeinrichTim RobardsCelebrity Engagements