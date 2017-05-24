After months of rumours and speculation, celebrity couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are officially engaged. The pair met and fell in love back in 2013 on the first season of The Bachelor Australia. Announcing the news on Instagram at the exact same time on Wednesday evening, the pair looked so in love and overjoyed with excitement in both pictures.

The proposal sounded like something out of The Notebook with Tim writing, "LOVE made me do it! On the weekend... in a little dinghy... floating on a secluded river...I asked this amazing woman to marry me... she said YES!!! Woohoo!! #ENGAGED"

Congratulations you guys!