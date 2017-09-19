Anneliese Says Locky and Henry's Bromance Was the End of Her Game

POPSUGAR Australia: Sorry to see you go, Anneliese! Did you see it coming?

Anneliese: That last Tribal was . . . I remember sitting there trying to process it a little while afterwards and being like, "What?! No!" I think I did everything I could've done. My biggest regret is that I didn't really know what the Super Idol did, it definitely would've changed how I played my last few days, but I sat pretty, we let the votes pile up and went from there.

PS: What made you play your idol?

Anneliese: There's a lot, you can always tell. When you're sitting in Tribal Council, people aren't looking at you, all of a sudden people ask you who you want to go home, and it's like, you never cared about this before. There's always a lot of signs that it's coming. It had been 38 days, I knew how these people operated and when things don't seem right, you really have to jump on that.

PS: What went through your mind when Ziggy played the Super Idol?

Anneliese: We knew there was this power in play, and we knew that she had it. When she stood up and played it, there wasn't really another option as to what it could do. I remember saying, "Does that cancel my idol?" And she was like, "You'll have to wait and see!" I was like, "No! Sit back down, what are you doing, girl?!"

PS: Watching it back now, do you reckon it was the right move?

Anneliese: When you've been given this amazing tool and insane power, you don't really want to go home with it in your pocket. This is something that was given to you and you walked for 10 hours in a swamp trying to find it. I think there's a bit of pressure there that you don't want to go home without using it. She did what she thought was best, I don't think it necessarily had to be used, but I'm the most biased person in Australia right now! [Laughs] I think she should've saved it to help herself.