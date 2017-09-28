Natalie Portman Ventures Into the Great, Disturbing Unknown in the Annihilation Trailer

The first book in Jeff VanderMeer's Southern Reach trilogy, Annihilation, is getting the big-screen treatment, and we just got our first glimpse at how the sci-fi novel's adaptation is shaping up. Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson star as scientists sent on a dangerous, top-secret expedition to a location where the laws of nature don't necessarily apply. As the new environment threatens to literally tear them apart, Portman's character attempts to solve a mystery involving her husband (Oscar Isaac), who went on a similar mission. It's a twisty, disturbing story, and we can't wait to see it brought to life.

Annihilation hits cinemas on February 22 2018.