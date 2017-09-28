Annihilation Trailer and Australian Release Date
Natalie Portman Ventures Into the Great, Disturbing Unknown in the Annihilation Trailer
The first book in Jeff VanderMeer's Southern Reach trilogy, Annihilation, is getting the big-screen treatment, and we just got our first glimpse at how the sci-fi novel's adaptation is shaping up. Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson star as scientists sent on a dangerous, top-secret expedition to a location where the laws of nature don't necessarily apply. As the new environment threatens to literally tear them apart, Portman's character attempts to solve a mystery involving her husband (Oscar Isaac), who went on a similar mission. It's a twisty, disturbing story, and we can't wait to see it brought to life.
Annihilation hits cinemas on February 22 2018.