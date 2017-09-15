 Skip Nav
Ant-Man and The Wasp Movie Details

Everything You Need to Know About the Action-Packed Ant-Man and The Wasp

Everything You Need to Know About the Action-Packed Ant-Man and The Wasp
Image Source: Everett Collection

Are you ready for more Paul Rudd? Because we are most definitely ready for more Paul Rudd. Luckily we don't have too long of a wait before the titular star of 2015's Ant-Man returns to the silver screen as Scott Lang, a thief with one very interesting suit hanging in his closet. New details about the sequel, officially titled Ant-Man & The Wasp, have started to pour in, so let's take a look at what we know so far, from the star-studded cast to the release date.

1 The Returning Cast
The Returning Cast
Image Source: Everett Collection

Paul Rudd is reprising his title role as Ant-Man (aka master thief Scott Lang), and will once again be joined Evangeline Lilly, who will get a chance to kick more ass this time around as the titular Wasp. Michael Peña and Michael Douglas are also back as the characters they originated in the 2015 film, as well as Bobby Cannavale, David Dastmalchian, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and Abby Ryder Fortson.

2 The New Cast Members
The New Cast Members
Image Source: Getty / Clemens Bilan

Say hello to Janet Van Dyne! Michelle Pfeiffer is taking on the role, which sees her playing the original Wasp and mother of Hope. In the Marvel comics, Janet is a founding member of the Avengers and a superhero in her own right. As we saw in Ant-Man, she's also presumed dead after getting lost in a subatomic realm, so it'll be interesting to see what Pfeiffer does with the character.

On top of that new addition is Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, a brilliant biochemist and part-time superhero who can grow to impressive size. The Hateful Eight's Walton Goggins is also on board, as is Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park.

3 The Story
The Story
Image Source: Everett Collection

The sequel to Ant-Man kicks off in the aftermath of the events of Captain America: Civil War. Scott finds himself struggling to balance being both a superhero and a father, all while taking on a new mission with Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) and his daughter, Hope (Lilly), who are trying to uncover secrets from the past.

4 The Director
The Director
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey

Peyton Reed is back in the director's chair for Ant-Man & the Wasp after his successful first run.

5 The First Teaser

Marvel decided to announce that production on the film had officially started by dropping a cheeky, 14-second clip featuring two shrunken production chairs.

6 The Release Date
The Release Date
Image Source: Everett Collection

Sit tight, because the sequel won't hit theaters until July 6, 2018.

Ant-Man And The WaspPaul RuddMoviesCelebritiesMichelle Pfeiffer
Latest Celebrity
