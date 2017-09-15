Everything You Need to Know About the Action-Packed Ant-Man and The Wasp

Say hello to Janet Van Dyne! Michelle Pfeiffer is taking on the role, which sees her playing the original Wasp and mother of Hope. In the Marvel comics, Janet is a founding member of the Avengers and a superhero in her own right. As we saw in Ant-Man, she's also presumed dead after getting lost in a subatomic realm, so it'll be interesting to see what Pfeiffer does with the character.

On top of that new addition is Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, a brilliant biochemist and part-time superhero who can grow to impressive size. The Hateful Eight's Walton Goggins is also on board, as is Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park.