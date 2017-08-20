We Are Living For Antonella's Hilariously Real Online Reviews

Ah, the power of the internet! Despite living in Lancashire, England, 43-year-old Antonella Brollini is rapidly becoming a global star thanks to her very frank, and very hilarious, reviews online.

With a dry English wit we can't get enough of, she most often reviews beauty products (prepare yourselves for some real truth-talk when the product doesn't work) but she doesn't stop there. She also plays agony aunt on Sundays in a hugely popular Facebook Live segment (she calls herself Aunty Nelly), and fires back at trolls at any given opportunity — plus her public call-out for a ta-ta towel is one for the ages.

In a nutshell: She's funny, real and raw and she's killing it — she's built a following of more than a million people since February, and has thousands of Aussie fans tuning into her live videos every week.

Below, we've pulled some of our favourites from Antonella so far but be warned, she loves a dirty word or 20, and her humour is probably not for the easily offended. One of the best things about her, in our opinion.