Somehow, Apollo's Fork-Bending Magic Trick Was Anything But Corny

Not gonna lie, I was a wee bit sceptical of Apollo when he rocked up to the Bachelorette mansion. I mean, here was a 24-year-old magician who of course had to turn a napkin into a rose at the first cocktail party — so original. But I'll admit, I was too quick to judge (just like how Ryan may actually turn out to be a sweetheart rather than the villain we all assumed him to be), because at Thursday night's cocktail party, Apollo's one-on-one time with Sophie proved he's actually a really nice dude. No huge ego, no "Look, I'm a magician", and best of all, no fakery.

"Definitely one of my first experiences of using magic to try and get a girl's attention," Apollo said (to our mild disbelief). "I think I went alright." Considering all the kind words Sophie poured out to him, we think so, too.