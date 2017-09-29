 Skip Nav
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
The Royals
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn

Apollo's Fork Magic Trick on The Bachelorette 2017

Somehow, Apollo's Fork-Bending Magic Trick Was Anything But Corny

Not gonna lie, I was a wee bit sceptical of Apollo when he rocked up to the Bachelorette mansion. I mean, here was a 24-year-old magician who of course had to turn a napkin into a rose at the first cocktail party — so original. But I'll admit, I was too quick to judge (just like how Ryan may actually turn out to be a sweetheart rather than the villain we all assumed him to be), because at Thursday night's cocktail party, Apollo's one-on-one time with Sophie proved he's actually a really nice dude. No huge ego, no "Look, I'm a magician", and best of all, no fakery.

Related
The Bachelorette Episode 4: Who's the Manliest of Them All?

"Definitely one of my first experiences of using magic to try and get a girl's attention," Apollo said (to our mild disbelief). "I think I went alright." Considering all the kind words Sophie poured out to him, we think so, too.

Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVThe BacheloretteReality TV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
Anyone Else Think Sophie Monk Looked Seriously Good on The Bachelorette Last Night?
by Phoebe Youl
The Bachelorette Australia Episode 4 Recap
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette Episode 4: Who's the Manliest of Them All?
by Ashling Lee
The Bachelorette 2017 Episode Two Recap
The Bachelorette
All the Details From Episode 2 of The Bachelorette
by Ashling Lee
The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Contestant Instagrams
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette: Where You Can Follow Sophie's Contestants on Instagram
by Ashling Lee
Sophie Monk Bachelorette Dresses
Celebrity Style
Sophie Monk's Manning Cartell Gown Is All We're Thinking About Today
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds