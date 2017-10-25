Ugh, You Guys — Apollo Says He Was "Pretty Gutted" When Sophie Let Him Go

In every season of The Bachelorette we're gifted at least one genuine "good guy" — the type who seems almost too nice to be true, but is actually that nice, and therefore restores our faith in mankind.

In Sam Frost's season in 2015, it was Dave Billsborrow. Last year, with Georgia Love, it was Cam Cranley. This year, in Sophie Monk's group of men? It's Apollo Jackson.

The 25-year-old magician from the Gold Coast shocked a lot of people — probably including Sophie — with his maturity during the season, often outshining men who had many years on him. Unfortunately, Apollo's level-headedness and his and Sophie's common interests weren't enough to keep him in the show, and Sophie left him without a rose in Wednesday night's penultimate episode.

We spoke to Apollo earlier and he told us all: his feelings for Sophie, how he coped with the heartbreak, what his new music's all about and whether or not he'd be open to being next year's Bachelor. Read on!

POPSUGAR Australia: How are you feeling about it all ending?



Apollo: I'm kind of sad it's come to an end, it's been such an amazing journey and adventure. I'm looking forward to seeing it as well, Sophie's made the best decision for her and she's really happy with it.

PS: When you were let go, what was your immediate feeling and how did you cope with that in the weeks afterwards?



Apollo: I was pretty gutted, to be honest. I was trying to hold it all in, and didn't do a good job of it. I came back, just had a few weeks where I was working on things, getting back to what I do, hang with family and that sort of thing.

PS: Were you heartbroken?



Apollo: Yeah, I was a little bit heartbroken.

PS: Did you expect to be let go?



Apollo: In my head, I'd tried to hope for the best and prepare for the worst, but it's really not something you can prepare for. [Laughs]

PS: What do you think about being beaten by Jarrod?



Apollo: I think Jarrod's a great guy. He's got a lot of really great qualities that a lot of people overlook. He's a really nice guy, really passionate, he's actually got a really good sense of humour. And he makes sure everyone's organised, he looks after everyone, so he's a great guy.

PS: When you were still in it, did you think that you and Sophie were right for each other?



Apollo: I did, yeah. 100 percent. We used to just bounce off each other and were really comfortable. Definitely both being entertainers as well, we had similar stories growing up about our experiences — what dance school we went to, what singing teachers we had . . . There was just a lot of stuff in common. We actually live 20 minutes away from each other.

PS: Was it a shock to you then, when she let you go?



Apollo: It was, but I mean, I was up against two awesome guys as well. I was really hoping that I was going to be there, but at the same time, I really wanted her to be happy.

PS: What do you make of all the talk about your age?



Apollo: Age really isn't a big thing, I know a lot of people have said, he doesn't have life experience, he hasn't been blah blah blah . . . I've had three of my own businesses, I've been through a heart attack, I've been through more things than people ever have in their life. So as far as life experience goes and that maturity level, I've definitely lived a bit of life! [Laughs] So to me, I don't think it's that big an issue. Her being her age and me being my age on a mental level, it's probably a good thing.

PS: How did you think your maturity levels matched? Do you think you guys were compatible in that sense?



Apollo: I think so, in certain aspects of our maturity levels, we were both mature in certain parts, but we both had that kid-like immaturity in other parts, too. You just have fun, have a laugh with each other and stuff.

PS: You've obviously had to keep it a secret, so you haven't been dating, I assume?



Apollo: No, not at all! I've come out, and because I haven't seen my family so long being in America beforehand, I've just been catching up with family and getting back to doing what I was doing before it all happened. You know, magic, music and catching up with mates.

PS: Have you had a lot of female attention?



Apollo: That's what I mean, I haven't been going out! I've just been having BBQs at home, getting a lot of family and friends over to watch the show. I haven't really been out and about.

PS: Have you had time to move on from the heartbreak or are you still pretty heartbroken?



Apollo: Yeah, it's been a bit of time now. I was at that stage where I wanted her to be happy, and yeah, just like anyone, I'm really open and I'm still looking for that special someone to fall in love with and share an exciting life with. That's where I'm at now.

PS: Is it painful for you to talk about it? When you see her photo or see you on TV together, do you find that quite difficult?



Apollo: I've come to terms with it, I 100 percent admire Sophie in so many ways, but I've come to terms with that. It's selfish to have any other thought about a potential partner than their happiness. When your happiness overrides their happiness, it doesn't really work. So yeah, I'm happy to see her happy.

PS: In regards to your life experience, you said you've been through a lot more than some people do in their lifetime. How old were you when you had the heart attack and did it change your world?

Apollo: I was 22. The little petty things that used to worry me just don't anymore, and you start to realise that you've got to focus on what's important. The small stuff and insignificant stuff, trying to look and act a certain way to impress people . . . At the end of the day, it's all about family, friends and just having amazing experiences.

PS: Well, you've got new music coming out, I saw!



Apollo: I've been doing music longer than magic, I've been writing and releasing music for a few years now. A friend of mine had redone the website, and he decided to put up the album art. Everyone's only noticed it in the last week and gone, "Oh, he's releasing a song in the final week! What are the chances of that?" It's been up since the new website's been up, and the song I wrote two years ago, so it's not something that's fresh. The whole song is based around my experiences and going through the heart attack, coming out and seeing life a bit differently. It's about being addicted to life, and I'm using a percentage of the sale to help support mental health and everything. But it's had so much negative press! [Laughs]

PS: Has it really?



Apollo: People just didn't know that I did music and have done music for years, so I think everyone's gone, "Oh wow, he's doing this new career thing out of nowhere," when I've been singing in pubs for years. And people only get a glimpse and snapshot of your life and what you do, they don't know the full story!

PS: Is the music out there?



Apollo: With this song, because it was about such a pivotal moment in my life, I've always been too shy and too scared to release it. And when all the stuff came out about my heart attack, I was going to release it this year regardless, but I've had a lot of people message me going, "That song you wrote when you went through that time" — I went through a big stage of depression through that as well — "That tells a story and it's going to inspire people, so you've got to get that song out there."

PS: That's really cool, I look forward to hearing more! Now, would you consider being The Bachelor next year?



Apollo: I think it's something I'd be open to for sure. I'm still looking for that special someone. I'd be 100 percent open to it, the fact that people understand my personality and who I am now, and what I do for work, hopefully will attract the right people for me.

PS: You said you went through a bout of depression with your heart attack, do you feel like you're in a good place now?



Apollo: Yeah, amazing. It was leading into that heart attack — I wasn't doing things I loved, was spending too much time at work, life was serious, serious, serious, and I always looked at the negative side if something came up, like this could happen, or this could happen. My whole mindset just changed in an instant.

PS: That's like a blessing in disguise right?



Apollo: 100 percent, I always say it's the best thing that's ever happened to me.