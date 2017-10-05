Apollo and Sophie's First Kiss on The Bachelorette 2017
After Their First Date, Apollo Has Won Over Sophie's Heart (And Everyone Else's)
We've seen glimpses of Apollo's greatness before. Magic tricks aside, it's been clear he's a genuine, down-to-earth guy, but would there be a stronger connection with Sophie? We got our answer on Wednesday night's Bachelorette intruder episode, where she chose the 24-year-old for a date inspired by old-school Hollywood romance. The short answer: Sophie's is enamoured with him. The long answer: Sophie is particularly enamoured with the fact that he managed to get so personal and that he's the most mature 24-year-old she's ever met.
The date saw them take a series of silly photos (comfort), chat about Apollo's past (opening up) and have a seriously cute slow-dance moment (romance). "You're humble, kind, and your perspective on life is so good as well," Sophie told him. "I'm so appreciative you are here, because you're such a special person." Cue a rose and first kiss. We smell a potential top three contender . . .