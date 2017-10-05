 Skip Nav
After Their First Date, Apollo Has Won Over Sophie's Heart (And Everyone Else's)

We've seen glimpses of Apollo's greatness before. Magic tricks aside, it's been clear he's a genuine, down-to-earth guy, but would there be a stronger connection with Sophie? We got our answer on Wednesday night's Bachelorette intruder episode, where she chose the 24-year-old for a date inspired by old-school Hollywood romance. The short answer: Sophie's is enamoured with him. The long answer: Sophie is particularly enamoured with the fact that he managed to get so personal and that he's the most mature 24-year-old she's ever met.

The date saw them take a series of silly photos (comfort), chat about Apollo's past (opening up) and have a seriously cute slow-dance moment (romance). "You're humble, kind, and your perspective on life is so good as well," Sophie told him. "I'm so appreciative you are here, because you're such a special person." Cue a rose and first kiss. We smell a potential top three contender . . .
