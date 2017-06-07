 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Love Story Can Be Traced Back to 1 Tweet
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Relationship Details

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Love Story Can Be Traced Back to 1 Tweet

View in slideshow
The Beginning
Image Source: Getty

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller are known for keeping their romance pretty private. Aside from a few Instagram pictures here and there, the two rarely talk about their relationship, though Ariana recently sparked engagement rumours when she wore a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it's also worth pointing out that Ariana and Mac never actually confirmed their relationship, either (sensing a pattern?). Let's take a walk down memory lane and see how their love story really began.

How They Met

Before anything romantic began, Ariana and Mac started off as just friends. In fact, their first meeting stemmed from a November 2012 conversation on Twitter. Ariana tweeted that she was watching the Thanksgiving parade and Mac replied to her tweet, saying, "Happy thanksgiving to you too. the homie larry lovestein wants to do a duet." "@MacMiller tell Larry I'd love to!" Ariana wrote back. Fast forward to a few weeks later and they made it happen. "Studio. Working extra late tonight w @MacMiller :)," Ariana tweeted.

Ariana later posted their duet, which was a cover of "Baby It's Cold Outside," on her YouTube page, and in March 2013, Ariana debuted her single "The Way" featuring none other than Mac. In an interview with MTV News the following month, the rapper cleared up any relationship rumours, saying, "That's the homey. She's got a boyfriend and everything." He also addressed their kiss in her music video, adding, "Obviously, that [kiss] made everyone talk. I didn't even know that was going to happen and then we were shooting and the director was like 'This should happen' and I'm like 'Alright.' When I went back to my old school, elementary, middle school, the other day when I was in Pittsburgh, and everyone was freaking out like 'You kissed Ariana Grande.' I was like 'Yeah, you know how I do.'"

1 / 5
Their Music

In addition to their cover of "Baby It's Cold Outside" and their hit song "The Way," Ariana and Mac also teamed up for the remix of Ariana's "Into You" and "My Favorite Part" from Mac's 2016 The Divine Feminine album.

2 / 5
The Beginning
The Beginning
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Ariana and Mac first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted kissing during a romantic dinner date in Encino, California, back in August 2016. While the pair never publicly announced that they were dating, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they attended the MTV Video Music Awards in NYC together that same month. Ariana sat with the rapper in the audience, and the two were seen smooching at an after-party as well.

3 / 5
Instagram Official

baabyyy

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

A little over a week after the VMAs, Ariana made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a black and white photo of the pair hugging on Instagram and captioned it, "baabyyy."

4 / 5
Engaged?
Engaged?
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester

Following the horrific Manchester attack at her concert in May, Ariana returned to the States, where she had an emotional reunion with Mac in Florida. Nearly two weeks later, Ariana held a star-studded benefit concert to honour the victims of the bombing and raise money for them and their families. In addition to bringing out Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay, Ariana and Mac surprised fans with a performance. "Tonight is all about love," she told the crowd.

She wore a sweatshirt that read "One Love Manchester" and a diamond sparkler on her ring finger, leading fans to believe that the two are engaged. While Ariana and Mac have yet to confirm any engagement rumours, it's also worth noting that Ariana has been wearing the sparkler on her Dangerous Woman tour since February. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

5 / 5
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsAriana GrandeCelebrity FactsMac MillerCelebrity PDACelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
by Genevieve Rota
KJ Apa Facts
K.J. Apa
KJ Apa Isn't His Real Name and 12 Other Facts About the Riverdale Star
by Kelsie Gibson
Rule About the British Royal Family Signing Autographs
The Royals
Why You Shouldn't Even Think About Asking the Royal Family For Autographs (or Selfies)
by Monica Sisavat
John Cena and Nikki Bella at 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
John Cena and Nikki Bella Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
by Terry Carter
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban PDA Inside the Oscars 2017
Oscars
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are Cute Even When They Don't Know Cameras Are Watching
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds