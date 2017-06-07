Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Love Story Can Be Traced Back to 1 Tweet

Before anything romantic began, Ariana and Mac started off as just friends. In fact, their first meeting stemmed from a November 2012 conversation on Twitter. Ariana tweeted that she was watching the Thanksgiving parade and Mac replied to her tweet, saying, "Happy thanksgiving to you too. the homie larry lovestein wants to do a duet." "@MacMiller tell Larry I'd love to!" Ariana wrote back. Fast forward to a few weeks later and they made it happen. "Studio. Working extra late tonight w @MacMiller :)," Ariana tweeted.

Ariana later posted their duet, which was a cover of "Baby It's Cold Outside," on her YouTube page, and in March 2013, Ariana debuted her single "The Way" featuring none other than Mac. In an interview with MTV News the following month, the rapper cleared up any relationship rumours, saying, "That's the homey. She's got a boyfriend and everything." He also addressed their kiss in her music video, adding, "Obviously, that [kiss] made everyone talk. I didn't even know that was going to happen and then we were shooting and the director was like 'This should happen' and I'm like 'Alright.' When I went back to my old school, elementary, middle school, the other day when I was in Pittsburgh, and everyone was freaking out like 'You kissed Ariana Grande.' I was like 'Yeah, you know how I do.'"