You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert
Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Pictures

You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande
Image Source: Getty

Thousands of fans gathered at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert in England on Sunday. The event honoured the victims of the bombing during Ariana's Manchester show on May 22, and brought out a handful of stars including Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. The concert kicked off with a moment of silence and also paid tribute to the victims of the recent London Bridge attack.

It was initially unclear whether the concert was still on given Saturday's attack, but Ariana's manager Scooter Braun released a statement prior to the show on Instagram saying the show would continue. "After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected," he wrote. "We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly." Keep reading for all the best photos and watch the show below.

Niall Horan
Niall Horan
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert
Image Source: Getty / Getty Images
Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
Take That
Take That
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert
Image Source: Getty / Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and the Black Eyed Peas
Miley Cyrus and the Black Eyed Peas
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert
Image Source: Getty / Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
You Can Almost Feel the Love at Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester
