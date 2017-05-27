 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande Announces a Manchester Benefit Concert in a Powerful Message to Fans
Ariana Grande Announces a Manchester Benefit Concert in a Powerful Message to Fans

Ariana Grande took to social media on Friday to share an empowering message with her fans in the wake of the Manchester attack. "My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones," she wrote, adding, "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better." She said that she's been thinking of her fans nonstop over the past week, noting the "compassion, kindness, love, strength, and oneness" they've shown one another. Calling for everyone to help and love each other more, she said, "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The singer's heartfelt post came in the wake of the horrific incident that took place after her Manchester Arena concert on May 22. Following the attack, the singer received support from celebrities, fans, and people across the globe, and she had an emotional reunion with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, when she returned to the United States on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the community in Manchester has shown strength throughout the past week, uniting for a city-wide minute of silence as cities around the world show their support.

