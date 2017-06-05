Ariana and Miley Team Up for Crowded House Hit at One Love Manchester

The One Love Manchester benefit concert was always going to be a tear-jerker after an incredibly tough two weeks in the UK — but Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus' performance of an iconic Australian song might have just tipped us all over the edge. Hitting the stage to sing "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House, the pair put on a perfect show for the 50,000 fans in the audience.



Emotions were palpable, not least of all between the two celebrities on stage. Their embrace at the end said it all about an event designed to show that love truly trumps hate. Watch the performance below — we'll have it on repeat all day.