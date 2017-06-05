 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande Fights Back Tears During Manchester Duet With the Black Eyed Peas
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Ariana Grande Performances at One Love Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande Fights Back Tears During Manchester Duet With the Black Eyed Peas

Nearly two weeks after a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 119 at her May 22 concert, Ariana Grande returned to the stage for her star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert. Wearing a sweatshirt that read "One Love Manchester," the 23-year-old singer kicked off her performance with two of her hit songs "Be Alright" and "Break Free." She later returned to the stage to sing duets with Victoria Monet, boyfriend Mac Miller, Miley Cyrus, and the Black Eyed Peas. The concert also brought out Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. Check out the performances above and below.
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackAriana GrandeTVMusic
Join The Conversation
The Voice
Scientific Research That Tim Conlon Is a Little Bit Perfect
by Genevieve Rota
How Do I Make My Facebook Status Colourful?
Tech Tips
Your Facebook Status Is About to Become More Colourful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Murder on the Orient Express Movie Trailer
Murder on the Orient Express
Josh Gad Might Be a Stone-Cold Killer in the Murder on the Orient Express Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Prince Harry and Barack Obama at Kensington Palace May 2017
The Royals
Barack Obama Reunites With Prince Harry, Offers His Condolences to the Manchester Victims
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds