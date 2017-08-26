 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
TV
Let's Take Bets on Who the Big Death of the Game of Thrones Finale Will Be

Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane Carpool Karaoke Video

Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane's Little Shop of Horrors Duet Will Legit Give You Chills

James Corden's beloved Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show has expanded into a series on Apple Music, and the latest stars to hit the road have just blown us away. While the pairing of Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane seems unlikely at first, the two quickly prove that they (and their voices) go together like peanut butter and jelly. In the clip from the episode, the singer and comedian drive around town while belting out a truly incredible cover of Little Shop of Horrors's "Suddenly Seymour," complete with a mini Audrey II plant in the back seat. While everyone knows Ariana's voice is untouchable, Seth will also give you chills with his impeccable ability to carry a tune. And despite almost getting into a minor accident, the two don't miss a beat. Where can we download this version of the song?!

Join the conversation
HumourAriana Grande
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Sheryl Sandberg Lunch With Facebook Group Admins
Sheryl Sandberg
Here's Why Facebook Groups Really Could Change the World — With a Little Help From Sheryl Sandberg
by Chelsea Hassler
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds