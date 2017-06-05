 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande's Performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Brought Everyone to Tears
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Ariana Grande Somewhere Over the Rainbow One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande's Performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Brought Everyone to Tears

Words never seem to suffice in times of tragedy, but sometimes song can go some way towards starting the healing process. At the One Love Manchester benefit concert today, Ariana Grande's line-up of superstars moved the grieving crowd to tears multiple times — but it was her rousing rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" that really got the tears flowing.

Related
Ariana and Miley Team Up for Crowded House Hit at One Love Manchester

It's hard to watch without feeling emotional — especially in light of recent events — but Ariana's heartfelt performance makes it well worth a try. See it below.

Image Source: YouTube user Variety
Join the conversation
One Love ManchesterAriana GrandeMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Winter
by Carina Rossi
Best Hydrating Beauty Products to Use in Winter
Winter Beauty
Use These Hydrating Beauty Products to Avoid Dull, Dry Skin
by Phoebe Youl
Offspring Season 7 Trailer
TV
by Ashling Lee
Best Cosy Blankets Winter 2017
Decor Shopping
Confirmed: You're Never Too Old For a Favourite Blanket
by Alexandra Whiting
Scooter Braun's Tweets About Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande's Manager Refuses to Let Hate Win After Attack: "My Answer Is No"
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds