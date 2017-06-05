Ariana Grande's Performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Brought Everyone to Tears

Words never seem to suffice in times of tragedy, but sometimes song can go some way towards starting the healing process. At the One Love Manchester benefit concert today, Ariana Grande's line-up of superstars moved the grieving crowd to tears multiple times — but it was her rousing rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" that really got the tears flowing.



It's hard to watch without feeling emotional — especially in light of recent events — but Ariana's heartfelt performance makes it well worth a try. See it below.