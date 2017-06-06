 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed When She Was 17
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
Celebrity Interviews
Pink's Daughter Delivered a Harsh Burn About One of Her Most Iconic Songs
Celebrity Instagrams
Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts

Ashley Graham Glamour July 2017

Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed When She Was 17

Ashley Graham got incredibly candid with Glamour magazine for her July cover story. Aside from spreading body positivity, the supermodel and America's Next Top Model judge also opened up for the first time about being sexually harassed on set when she was 17. "There was a photo assistant who was into me," she explained. "He was like, 'Hey, come here,' and he led me into a closet. And I was like, 'What?' I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, 'Grab it.' And I was like, 'No! That's disgusting.' I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out."

Following the incident, Ashley vowed to never let anyone manipulate what she would do on set, adding that any images she produces are ones she wanted to take. While she isn't against doing nude photoshoots, she also has her limits. "It's a gut intuition. I ask myself, 'Is this right for me, my brand, my career, and my relationship?'" she said referring to her husband, Justin Ervin. Aside from being open and honest with each other, Ashley admitted they have a few rituals for making their relationship work. "We don't go to bed mad at each other," she said. "We play the Nice Game — after a fight, when we're done arguing but there's still a weird energy, whoever says, 'Let's play the Nice Game,' the other person has to say something nice about them. Then [we go back and forth and] we remember why we love each other. And we have a lot of sex."

Image Source: Glamour / Nathaniel Goldberg
Join the conversation
Body PositivityAshley GrahamMagazine CoversCelebrity Quotes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
This Artist Imagined Ashley Graham on the VS Runway, and We Really Wish It Were Real
by Samantha Sutton
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realized 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
by Kelsie Gibson
Mean Comments About Bikini Photos | Instagram
body positivity
People Thought She Shared Bikini Pics Because She Was "Self-Obsessed" — They Were Wrong
by Jenny Sugar
Victoria Beckham InStyle Cover April 2017
Fashion News
Victoria Beckham Gets Style Quizzed by These Adorable Reporters
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds