Watch: Aussie Celebs Spill on Their "Hidden Figures" in Cute New Vid

Sometimes a video just gets to you, you know? This particular one, released to celebrate the release of hit movie Hidden Figures (get it on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, or here on iTunes) got us right in the feels.

In the three-minute video, a bunch of recognisable Aussies — including Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou, lip-syncing legends SketchShe and wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin — are asked to share their own personal "hidden figures" — i.e., the behind-the-scenes people who have influenced them the most in their lives.

It's real cute watching, and it makes us want to watch Hidden Figures on repeat. Watch the clip above for a flood of warm, squishy feelings — and if you haven't seen the movie, do yourself a favour immediately and get on it. It's an important one.