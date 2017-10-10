 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already

Australian Survivor 2017 Live Finale and Winner Results

Every Moment From the Nail-Biting Survivor Finale

Related
We're Down to Pete, Jericho and Tara! Who Will be the Sole Survivor?

7:33 p.m. Here we go! Survivor finales are the BEST TV finales, IMO. The suspense and intensity is next level.

7:38 p.m. There are torches with the contestants names on them and Peter, Tara and Jericho go through and reminisce on each. It's a bit emotional to look back on the entire season, really — we've had a great bunch this year and some truly memorable personalities. AK! Sam and Mark W! The Zen Hen! LUKE. Locky the man!

7:42 p.m. The top three make their way to the final immunity challenge. It's — you guessed it — the same one as last year, where the contestants have to balance on pedestals with their hands on the idol. As soon as they break contact with anything, they're out. Jonathan says this time, they'll be competing at night, meaning, it's going to be freezing.

7:46 p.m. In no time, the waves start crashing onto the contestants. 30 minutes in and everyone is doing great so far. Jonathan also seems to be getting wet — someone get the guy an umbrella. We're approaching last light and it starts to get dark, real fast.

Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
Australian SurvivorLive BlogTVReality TVSurvivor
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette Episode 6: Back to School
by Ashling Lee
What It's Like to Be a Parent With Depression
Personal Essay
by Erin Riley
What You Shouldn't Say to Someone With Depression
Mental Illness
5 Things You Should Never Say to Someone With Depression
by Alexandra Whiting
Henry Nicholson Survivor 2017 Interview
Reality TV Interviews
Henry on That Controversial Survivor Tribe Swap
by Ashling Lee
Heidi Klum Fashion Interview
Celebrity Style
Heidi Klum Just Told Us Her All-Time Favourite Bikini Style
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds