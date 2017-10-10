Every Moment From the Nail-Biting Survivor Finale

7:33 p.m. Here we go! Survivor finales are the BEST TV finales, IMO. The suspense and intensity is next level.

7:38 p.m. There are torches with the contestants names on them and Peter, Tara and Jericho go through and reminisce on each. It's a bit emotional to look back on the entire season, really — we've had a great bunch this year and some truly memorable personalities. AK! Sam and Mark W! The Zen Hen! LUKE. Locky the man!

7:42 p.m. The top three make their way to the final immunity challenge. It's — you guessed it — the same one as last year, where the contestants have to balance on pedestals with their hands on the idol. As soon as they break contact with anything, they're out. Jonathan says this time, they'll be competing at night, meaning, it's going to be freezing.

7:46 p.m. In no time, the waves start crashing onto the contestants. 30 minutes in and everyone is doing great so far. Jonathan also seems to be getting wet — someone get the guy an umbrella. We're approaching last light and it starts to get dark, real fast.